Close menu

Rugby World Cup: Sarah Hunter to become most-capped England international

By Becky GreyBBC Sport in Auckland

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments24

Sarah Hunter
Sarah Hunter made her England debut in 2007
Rugby World Cup quarter-final - England v Australia
Venue: Waitakere Stadium, Auckland Date: Sunday, 30 October Kick-off: 01:30 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Captain Sarah Hunter will become the most-capped England international and the most capped-women's player when she makes her 138th appearance in Sunday's World Cup quarter-final with Australia.

Tatyana Heard will make a surprise start at inside centre as Helena Rowland moves to full-back.

Abby Dow starts on the wing as the inform Claudia MacDonald drops out of the 23 with a calf strain.

Hunter said the caps record is "the thing I am most proud of in my life".

The 37-year-old made her England debut in 2007 and became captain after she won the World Cup with the Red Roses in 2014.

Hunter led the side as they lost the 2017 final to New Zealand and has won 10 Six Nations titles in her 15-year career.

Short presentational grey line

England: Rowlands; Thompson, Scarratt, Heard, Dow; Harrison, Infante; Cornborough, Cokayne, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Davies, Botterman, Muir, Galligan, Cleall, L Packer, Aitchison, Kildunne.

Short presentational grey line

England's starting XV seemed settled after England's first two pool games, but head coach Simon Middleton has made some surprising changes in the backline as the knockout stages begin.

Heard, 27, made her first international appearance for three years in September but impressed in a player-of-the-match performance against South Africa last weekend.

With Rowland moved from 12 to full-back, Ellie Kildunne drops to the bench.

The forward pack is as expected and prop Sarah Bern starts as she earns a 50th cap for her country.

Among the replacements, hooker Lark Davies is set to make her first appearance of the tournament after recovering from an ankle injury.

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 22:57

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by overthehill, today at 22:54

    Way ahead of Ben Youngs, Jason Leonard etc way to go😁

  • Comment posted by AJS, today at 22:53

    First the BBC were ramming womens football down our throats, then they started doing the same with womens cricket.

    Now they've started to give womens rugby the same headline status on its BBC Sport news page on the web as well as on TV news bulletins.

    This is becoming a national disgrace- no one is interested in any of these sports being played by women, BBC and Sky Sports take note !!!!

    • Reply posted by overthehill, today at 22:56

      overthehill replied:
      But...but... you will support it and you will like it!

  • Comment posted by David, today at 22:53

    Congratulations Sarah. Great player, leader and role model.

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 22:50

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:49

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ochnotthatweejobbie, today at 22:45

    warrior, stronger than any crap football players

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 22:44

    This is getting nauseating.

    Why is it the women are suddenly sharing mens records? Their game has been amateur until recently with no pool of players to really choose from. I do admire what this lass has done, but to suddenly say “most capped” is such an offence to Leonard, Youngs and co.

    The BBC need to be done with. They won’t call the 100m a one gender record, why now?!

    • Reply posted by James Howat, today at 22:49

      James Howat replied:
      The article literally says “most capped womens player”

      Great reading there fella 👍

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 22:44

    Is there a link between women's rugby turning pro and men's teams going bust?

    Playing devils advocate here!

    All the best England, it's great what you are doing.

  • Comment posted by Murder on Varanes Floor, today at 22:42

    Tumble weed……..

  • Comment posted by otfan, today at 22:41

    No doubt, she'll be complaining when she's got presenile dementia, because of all the clouts that she's had.

  • Comment posted by UnlessyoureDonBradman, today at 22:39

    Great effort extending through a transformational era in the women's game.

  • Comment posted by isleof, today at 22:39

    I would have preferred Jess to Thompson

  • Comment posted by Medoway, today at 22:38

    Truly inspirational, both in her ability and her leadership of the team.

  • Comment posted by mike tv, today at 22:37

    Given the opposition they regularly face could be 438.

  • Comment posted by Andy P, today at 22:35

    Fantastic Achievement and a great player

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured