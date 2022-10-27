Close menu

Rugby World Cup: Sarah Hunter to become most-capped England international

By Becky GreyBBC Sport in Auckland

Sarah Hunter
Sarah Hunter made her England debut in 2007
Rugby World Cup quarter-final - England v Australia
Venue: Waitakere Stadium, Auckland Date: Sunday, 30 October Kick-off: 01:30 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Captain Sarah Hunter will become the most-capped England international and the most capped-women's player when she makes her 138th appearance in Sunday's World Cup quarter-final with Australia.

Tatyana Heard will make a surprise start at inside centre as Helena Rowland moves to full-back.

Abby Dow starts on the wing as the inform Claudia MacDonald drops out of the 23 with a calf strain.

Hunter said the caps record is "the thing I am most proud of in my life".

The 37-year-old made her England debut in 2007 and became captain after she won the World Cup with the Red Roses in 2014.

Hunter led the side as they lost the 2017 final to New Zealand and has won 10 Six Nations titles in her 15-year career.

"It is a real privilege to play for your country so many times," she added. "It won't sink in until I've had time to reflect on it."

England: Rowlands; Thompson, Scarratt, Heard, Dow; Harrison, Infante; Cornborough, Cokayne, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Davies, Botterman, Muir, Galligan, Cleall, L Packer, Aitchison, Kildunne.

Heard is 'a player on a mission'

England's starting XV seemed settled after England's first two pool games, but head coach Simon Middleton has made some surprising changes in the backline as the knockout stages begin.

Heard, 27, made her first international appearance for three years in September but impressed in a player-of-the-match performance against South Africa last weekend.

With Rowland moved from 12 to full-back, Ellie Kildunne drops to the bench.

Middleton said Heard returned to the England camp in July as an "outsider" in terms of her chances of making the World Cup squad.

Now, she is competing to retain her starting place throughout the knockout stages.

"She is a player on a mission," Middleton said.

"It's a tough team to get into. How you get in is through training. Tats has trained so well and produced it on the field against South Africa."

The forward pack is as expected and prop Sarah Bern starts as she earns a 50th cap for her country.

Among the replacements, hooker Lark Davies is set to make her first appearance of the tournament after recovering from an ankle injury.

  • Comment posted by lm1950, at 23:44 27 Oct

    Wow, amazing lady. Fantastic. She's better than half the men's team xx

  • Comment posted by vvales, at 23:32 27 Oct

    By all accounts Hunter is a lovely person, a lovely player, a lovely captain who plays for a lovely team. Well done to her on this achievement in becoming the most capped player and well done to women’s rugby. I love watching women’s rugby matches. Well done to all women who play the sport.

  • Comment posted by PeterP, at 23:21 27 Oct

    Sarah Hunter is like Martin Osbourne Johnosn but much better looking a colossal in the current arena. I love Martin as a brother but Sarah !!!!! wow not just a consummate player. such a lovely person

  • Comment posted by MrBounce, at 23:07 27 Oct

    I have had the privilege of meeting Sarah Hunter and you will not get a more rugby-focused individual. She also has a heart of gold and will spend SO much time with the fans.

    Well-deserved accolades - she's an inspiration.

    And watch the way she speaks to the referees - there is much to learn from her - she commands respect from both the officials and the players. A class act.

  • Comment posted by Jack, at 23:06 27 Oct

    Not quite sure why the women's game and men's game can't be separate entities and why there has to be comparisons between the two. Just make reference to her being the most capped Woman's player and let that be the end of it.

    • Reply posted by 147break, at 23:10 27 Oct

      147break replied:
      Agreed. Yet although many say not to compare the two games when people mention that a men's team would easily beat a women's team, such comparisons are still made when it favours the latter ... as with this story.

  • Comment posted by foreverengland, at 23:05 27 Oct

    Great achievement, and she is a great player (all those commenting without watching her play first should take note!).

    That said, it is different to the men’s game and the BBC do nobody any favours by their woke inspired amalgamation of the two when it comes to records.

    Well done Sarah Hunter.
    Not so well done BBC (again).

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, at 23:01 27 Oct

    Crazy selections again. Move the best 12 in the world to 15 so you can move the best 15 in the world to 11. The only thing England need is some stability and Middleton is continuing with his Eddie inspired randomizer.
    Congrats to Hunter. Hope MacDonald omission is only a caution as she has been the in-form back in the tournament.

    • Reply posted by MrBounce, at 23:09 27 Oct

      MrBounce replied:
      Claudia has a calf strain.

  • Comment posted by overthehill, at 22:54 27 Oct

    Way ahead of Ben Youngs, Jason Leonard etc way to go😁

  • Comment posted by AJS, at 22:53 27 Oct

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by overthehill, at 22:56 27 Oct

      overthehill replied:
      But...but... you will support it and you will like it!

  • Comment posted by David, at 22:53 27 Oct

    Congratulations Sarah. Great player, leader and role model.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 22:49 27 Oct

    Sorry guys. But Maro Itoje will break the caps record in the next five years

  • Comment posted by ochnotthatweejobbie, at 22:45 27 Oct

    warrior, stronger than any crap football players

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, at 22:44 27 Oct

    This is getting nauseating.

    Why is it the women are suddenly sharing mens records? Their game has been amateur until recently with no pool of players to really choose from. I do admire what this lass has done, but to suddenly say “most capped” is such an offence to Leonard, Youngs and co.

    The BBC need to be done with. They won’t call the 100m a one gender record, why now?!

    • Reply posted by James Howat, at 22:49 27 Oct

      James Howat replied:
      The article literally says “most capped womens player”

      Great reading there fella 👍

  • Comment posted by Casper, at 22:44 27 Oct

    Is there a link between women's rugby turning pro and men's teams going bust?

    Playing devils advocate here!

    All the best England, it's great what you are doing.

  • Comment posted by Murder on Varanes Floor, at 22:42 27 Oct

    Tumble weed……..

  • Comment posted by otfan, at 22:41 27 Oct

    No doubt, she'll be complaining when she's got presenile dementia, because of all the clouts that she's had.

