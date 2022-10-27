Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Blair Kinghorn (centre) takes up the crucial 10 jersey for Scotland in Finn Russell's absence

Autumn international: Scotland v Australia Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Blair Kinghorn will start at fly-half and Ollie Smith at full-back for Scotland's Test against Australia at Murrayfield on Saturday.

With Finn Russell left out of the squad for the series, Edinburgh's Kinghorn is chosen at number 10.

Glasgow's Smith wins his second cap in the absence of Exeter's Stuart Hogg, while Jamie Ritchie captains the side.

"The door is not closed on any player," said head coach Gregor Townsend when asked about a possible Russell return.

"The door is open to all our players."

Scotland's non-home-based players are available after the first of four autumn internationals.

Back-row Jack Dempsey, who previously played for the Wallabies, is a potential Scotland debutant off the bench, while fellow replacement Damien Hoyland could make his first international appearance in five years on the wing.

With Scott Cummings ruled out of the series with a broken toe, once capped lock Glen Young is also on the bench.

Backs Stafford McDowall and Kyle Steyn and forward Murphy Walker have been released to play in Glasgow Warriors' United Rugby Championship match against Benetton.

After the visit of former Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie's Australia, Gregor Townsend's Scots host Fiji on 5 November, New Zealand on 13 November and Argentina on 19 November.

Scotland won two of their Six Nations matches in the spring before losing their summer tour series against Argentina with two defeats.

Ritchie has taken over as captain from Hogg and scrum-half Ali Price and lock Grant Gilchrist have been selected as vice-captains.

"We want to see a very good performance because that's what'll be required to beat one of the top teams in the world," added Townsend, who has won his past three meetings with the Wallabies.

"They've got a philosophy of moving the ball. We know Dave Rennie really well. He's always had this attacking philosophy.

"Their set piece has improved a lot. They'll look to compete hard at the breakdown."

Scotland: Ollie Smith, Darcy Graham, Mark Bennett, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, Dave Cherry, Zander Fagerson, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (capt), Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Glen Young, Jack Dempsey, George Horne, Ross Thompson, Damien Hoyland.