Dan Biggar joined Northampton from Ospreys in 2018 and has made 69 appearances for the Saints

Wales and Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar is a target for Toulon, with the French club wanting to sign him immediately.

Biggar had already announced he would be leaving the English Premiership side at the end of the season.

Discussions are ongoing about Biggar's next destination and when his exact departure from Saints will be.

The 33-year-old will miss Wales' autumn series after suffering a knee injury while playing for Northampton.

Biggar was Wales captain last season during the Six Nations and summer tour of South Africa, taking his caps tally to 103 for his country while he has also played three Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

He would follow in the footsteps of fellow Welsh players Gavin Henson, Leigh Halfpenny and Gethin Jenkins if he signed for Toulon.

Biggar's immediate departure from Franklin's Gardens would leave Fin Smith, who recently signed for the club after Worcester Warriors' collapse, James Grayson and Matthew Arden as front-line fly-halves, with full-back George Furbank also filling in at 10 in the past.