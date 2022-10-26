Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Michael Hooper will make his 122nd Test appearance

Autumn international: Scotland v Australia Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Michael Hooper will play his first Test since July when Australia take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Back-row Hooper, 30, took a mental health break earlier this year and missed August's Rugby Championship.

Full-back Tom Banks, centre Hunter Paisami, scrum-half Tate McDermott and lock Nick Frost also return to the Wallabies' starting line-up.

"We're rapt for Hoops," said head coach Dave Rennie of Hooper before the flanker's 122nd cap.

"He's been outstanding both on and off the field since re-entering the environment and he can't wait to pull on the gold jersey again.

"Likewise for Tate who has been working really hard and deserves his opportunity to start, while Banksy has shown resilience to come back from another serious injury to earn his spot in the team.

"We've had a great preparation over the past week or so and we'll head to Murrayfield excited by the challenge Scotland will pose on Saturday."

Full-back Jock Campbell could debut off the bench for former Glasgow Warriors head coach Rennie's side.

Saturday's match is the first of four in the autumn series for Scotland, with Fiji (5 November), New Zealand (13 November) and Argentina (19 Argentina) also visiting Edinburgh.

Australia: Tom Banks, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Tate McDermott, Tom Wright, Bernard Foley; James Slipper (capt), David Porecki, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper, Rob Valetini.

Replacements: Folau Fainga'a, Matt Gibbon, Taniela Tupou, Ned Hanigan ,Pete Samu, Nic White, Noah Lolesio, Jock Campbell.