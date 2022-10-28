In 2020 Rob Butcher became WRU's fifth chairman of the professional era, following Vernon Pugh QC, Glanmor Griffiths, David Pickering and Gareth Davies

Welsh Rugby Union chair Rob Butcher says the governing body needs to modernise as it prepares for the annual general meeting on Sunday.

The WRU will present a range of measures for the clubs to vote on.

The headline proposal is to give the board the option of appointing an additional independent director as WRU chair.

"Some things are important to help us go down the route of making us a more effective organisation," said Butcher.

The annual general meeting will be held at the Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff on Sunday morning.

The WRU board currently consists of 12 members after it was reduced from 20 during the tenure of previous chair Gareth Davies.

It consists of chief executive Steve Phillips, the eight directors who have first been elected by members to the WRU Council, three independent non-executive directors who are Henry Engelhardt, Cat Read and Professional Rugby Board chair Malcolm Wall.

At present the chair position is elected by eight directors on the board with Butcher in position for the last two years.

The proposed reform would give the board the ability to appoint their own independent chair, who hasn't been elected by clubs, who would also be a 13th member on the board.

That would give them the option to look outside for an individual with the skills required to be at the head of a business which turns over £100m.

"We believe that to modernise going forward that whoever's the chair of the WRU should have the necessary skillset to be able to do that," added Butcher.

"So we believe as a board, unanimously, we have to have the option going down the road that should it be necessary, the board would have the option to go out and recruit an independent chair."

Butcher has spent the last few weeks holding meetings with clubs all over the country to discuss the upcoming proposal. In order for the resolution to pass, he will need a voting share of 75% at the AGM.

It will be the first time that a motion for the ability to appoint an independent chair has been tabled at a WRU AGM.

"I am saying to the clubs we have to move forwards, if you stand still then you go backwards," said Butcher.

"We have to think carefully about our governance and how that can control what we're aiming to do in the future.

"The WRU is a different animal, a different beast from when I came into the game many years ago.

"This organisation has a community side to it, 300 clubs that matter and all have a say.

"It now has a professional arm as well which brings in the money.

"For all that, working together to operate, we have to have this business arm as well, we are a circa £100m business and must be in a position to be able to take advantage of whatever commercial opportunities are out there."

Butcher, meanwhile, refused to be drawn on his intentions when his term ends next month, having held the post since 2020.

"That is very interesting because I can't make that decision," added Butcher.

"I could say 'yeah, definitely want to be the next chair of the WRU' but it doesn't work like that.

"There are elections within elections to take place and we've got to see where that takes us.

"But the role and the honour of the privilege to be able to do what I've done for the last two years, I would imagine most people, if they were put in the position where they could reach for the stars there, they'd look for it."