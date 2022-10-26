Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Paolo Odogwu began at Walsall and played for Leicester and Sale before making his name with Wasps

Wasps pair Paolo Odogwu and Vincent Koch have become the latest two players to find new clubs after signing for French Top 14 side Stade Francais.

They were part of the 167 players and staff who had their contracts cancelled by Wasps, when the Coventry-based club went into administration on 18 October.

Winger Odogwu's move to Paris will make him ineligible for England selection under the current residential rules.

Odogwu, 25, has featured in squads but is yet to be capped by Eddie Jones.

South African tight-head prop and World Cup winner, Koch, 32, will join him at Stade Francais.

Koch signed a deal with Wasps last December for the 2022-23 season and beyond - but he never made his debut.

Koch, who was part of the 2021 Test series win over the British and Irish Lions, played over 100 times for Saracens, helping them to win two European Champions Cups and two Premierships.

Odogwu was in his third season with Wasps following his return from Sale to his hometown to play for the Coventry-based club.

