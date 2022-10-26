Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dave Attwood re-joined Bath from local rivals Bristol in the summer

Bath's Dave Attwood has been banned for three games after admitting to striking Northampton centre Fraser Dingwall in Saturday's Premiership match.

Attwood was cited after the game following video evidence of the incident, which showed him strike Dingwall while he was on the ground - forcing his face into the turf.

The incident left the Saints player with a bloodied nose.

Attwood will miss next month's league games with Newcastle and Leicester.

He will also miss Bath's game against the Barbarians on 20 November.