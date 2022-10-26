Fly-half Evans has been playing regularly for Gloucester at full-back this season

Gloucester fly-half Lloyd Evans says he is enjoying showing his versatility by playing at full-back this season.

Evans, 26, has started three of the Cherry and Whites' Premiership matches at number 15 and came on in another as a replacement in the position.

He will again start at full-back as Gloucester host Exeter at Kingsholm on Friday.

Gloucester could move up to second in the table with a win against the Chiefs.

"The way the game's going at the moment at full-back you get your hands on the ball a lot, as kind of that playmaking position, and there's a lot of kicking as well from the back," Evans told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"Just showing my versatility. Obviously I love playing 10 as well, but enjoying being out there at the moment."

Back-rowers Santiago Carreras and Kyle Moyle have regularly started at full-back this year as well as the wing, while Jonny May similarly came on as a replacement in the position this season.

Evans, who progressed through the Gloucester academy, was deployed at full-back in a number of matches last season and said playing in the position gives a different view of the game.

"You get a feel for things outside the ball as well and what the men outside need," he said.

"We've obviously got some exciting wingers so it's what we can do best to get their hands on the ball. It's all good learning and development.

"We're trying to develop our attack and our attack shape, and getting opportunities so we can take them when they come."

Fly-half remains Evans' first position and, with Adam Hastings called up to the Scotland squad for the upcoming autumn internationals, there are likely to be opportunities in the position.

Hastings has played every minute at fly-half for Gloucester in the league this campaign.

"Hasto finished last season really well, had a really good pre-season, and has kind of flown this season. He's deserved to get back into the Scotland squad and we're all very happy for him to get that opportunity, and hopefully he can get opportunities there.

"That's the aim for a lot of players in the group - to go well internationally and for people underneath to challenge that."