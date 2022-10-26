Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Uilisi Halaholo has played 10 internationals for Wales

Cardiff have received a major fitness blow to Wales centre Uilisi Halaholo who has suffered a "significant" hamstring injury that will rule him out until 2023.

Halaholo, 32, was forced off during the opening exchanges of the United Rugby Championship 30-24 win over Stormers.

Wales flanker Josh Navidi is still sidelined with a neck problem.

Fly-half Jarrod Evans is in line to face Edinburgh on Sunday, while flanker Ellis Jenkins is back in full training.

Backs coach Matt Sherratt confirmed Halaholo has been ruled out for a number of months.

Halaholo, who is also known as Willis, had only just returned from another long-term hamstring problem which ruled him out of Wales' summer tour of South Africa.