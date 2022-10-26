Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Robin Hislop played 26 times for Wasps in the past two seasons

Saracens have signed former Wasps prop Robin Hislop on a short-term deal.

The 30-year-old returns to the club he spent three games on loan at in the later part of the 2019-20 season.

The former Scotland youth international loose-head played in all four of Wasps' league matches this season and has had spells at Edinburgh and Championship sides Rotherham and Doncaster Knights.

He was a free agent after Wasps went into administration earlier this month following financial issues.

"Firstly, of course we are all very sad to see what has happened at Wasps and we wish everyone there all the best," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall told the club website.

"Robin is well respected within our group from his previous short spell with us and his game has gone to a new level over the last few seasons."