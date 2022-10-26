Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Grant Gilchrist (left) believes Jamie Ritchie will be a good leader for Scotland

Jamie Ritchie was always destined to become Scotland captain, says national and club team-mate Grant Gilchrist.

Ritchie, 26, is skipper for the four Autumn Nations Series matches against Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina, taking over the role from Stuart Hogg.

Gilchrist believes Ritchie is the right choice to lead the team.

"In my eyes he was always going to be Scotland captain," Gilchrist said.

"I'm delighted for Jamie. I've known him since he came straight out of school into Edinburgh. We knew the talent, the kind of old head on young shoulders.

"The way he's developed over the last few years, [he's been] a stand-out player for us, whose leadership has evolved as he's got more experienced.

"I know how much it means to him and I know he'll do a great job."

Following the shock omission of Finn Russell from the autumn squad, Gilchrist's Edinburgh colleague Blair Kinghorn is in line to fill the pivotal 10 jersey.

With only Scottish-based players available for the opening match against Australia on Saturday, Kinghorn is almost guaranteed to start against the Wallabies, and could well be first-choice fly-half for all four Tests.

Gilchrist believes Kinghorn is ready to step up in Russell's absence and establish himself as Scotland's leading 10.

"I see it day in and day out with Blair," said Gilchrist. "I've seen the growth in his game at 10. At Edinburgh he's one of the most influential players and characters in our squad. We rely on him heavily.

"I've no doubt about his ability to lead the attack and boss the game as a 10. His ability speaks for itself."