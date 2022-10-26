Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Gareth Anscombe has played 32 internationals for Wales

Autumn Nations Series Wales v New Zealand: Sat, 5 Nov; 15:15 GMT at Principality Stadium, Cardiff Wales v Argentina: Sat, 12 Nov; 17:30 GMT at Principality Stadium, Cardiff Wales v Georgia: Sat, 19 Nov; 13:00 GMT at Principality Stadium, Cardiff Wales v Australia: Sat, 26 Nov; 15:15 GMT at Principality Stadium, Cardiff Coverage: Live texts and reports on BBC Sport website & app. Live commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says he would be happy to play Gareth Anscombe and Alex Cuthbert against New Zealand despite their lack of game-time.

Wing Cuthbert has not played since the second Test against South Africa in July.

Anscombe has been sidelined since 1 October after picking up a rib problem.

Pivac believes the intensity of Wales training can prepare players for international games as much as United Rugby Championship matches.

Cuthbert picked up a shoulder injury against the Springboks before sustaining a leg injury ahead of the start of the season.

All four Welsh regions are home this week, with Scarlets hosting Leinster on Friday, Dragons and Ospreys welcoming Zebre and Connacht respectively on Saturday and Cardiff entertaining Edinburgh on Sunday.

Pivac has admitted he is unlikely to release players this weekend and believes they can be prepared within Wales' environment.

When asked specifically about the prospect of Anscombe and Cuthbert facing New Zealand despite having played little rugby, Pivac replied: "Yes, we've done it many times before because the environment here is pretty hard.

"It's not an actual game environment but we do live situations and when you've got the best players in the country going live against each other, and look at the ball-in-play time and speed of ball at club level, often what we do here is as beneficial, if not more."

Pivac's challenge this week will be to ensure he has sufficient numbers in training.

Fly-half Anscombe and Cuthbert are among six players who have come into camp injured, alongside George North (knee), Leigh Halfpenny (hamstring), Taulupe Faletau (calf) and Josh Adams (hand).

Those players are rehabilitating and all still hope to face the All Blacks on 5 November.

England-based players Christ Tshiunza, Nick Tompkins, Louis Rees-Zammit, Tommy Reffell and Sam Wainwright are due to return to their clubs this weekend.

With Wales therefore low on numbers for this week's sessions, Pivac could ask the regions for help even though squad players are unlikely to be released.

"In the past, we've used the under-20s, in the Six Nations that's easy enough because they're in camp here with us and we grab half-a-dozen players," added Pivac.

"After training (on Tuesday), we're having conversations with the regional coaches to see what we grab but we will get numbers.

"Management have filled in plenty of times in the past. It's not ideal but when you get to South Africa with 33 players, quite often you'll get one of the strength and conditioning boys to jump on a wing.

"We'll definitely get some numbers for Wednesday and Friday but some of the names might not be that recognisable."

Justin Tipuric says he is honoured to lead Wales in the absence of Dan Biggar

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake has been forced out of the autumn campaign with a shoulder injury and replaced in the 35-man squad by Bradley Roberts.

Dan Biggar, Taine Basham, Leon Brown, Seb Davies, Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Johnny Williams and Liam Williams were not considered for the squad because of injuries as Wales struggle with a growing casualty list.

"Injuries do have an impact so we have to work with some other players who are going to get valuable experience, 10 or 11 months out from the World Cup," said Pivac.

"It's a little frustrating, everyone goes through it but we just seem to have a few.

"Behind the scenes, I'm keen to see what the numbers are in other nations because we do have a fairly extensive list.

"In the last three years, we've had a look at about 20-25 players and given them opportunities on the pitch for Wales or in these camp environments.

"What we have to do is learn from past World Cups and make sure we have as much depth as we can. We've done that and now it's about trying to settle on a squad."

One player who is currently fit and in form is Cardiff's veteran fly-half Rhys Priestland, who helped mastermind a URC victory over defending champions Stormers last Saturday.

With Biggar absent, doubts over Anscombe and the uncapped Sam Costelow in the squad, Priestland, 35, is a realistic option to start at 10 against New Zealand.

"It was a fantastic performance [against Stormers] from a fly-half, given the weather and opposition," added Pivac.

"I don't think he could have played much better in those conditions. I'm thrilled for Rhys because he's not getting any younger but still putting the work in.

"With the injury to Dan, I think he's the logical choice to come into some of these big Test matches."