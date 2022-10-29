Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Matt Proctor scored his first try of the season for Northampton

Gallagher Premiership Northampton: (31) 45 Tries: Mitchell 2, Sleightholme, Salakaia-Loto, Proctor, Grayson Cons: Smith 5, Grayson Pens: Smith Bristol: (7) 31 Tries: Thacker 2, Sheedy, Bradbury, MacGinty Cons: Sheedy 2, McGinty

Northampton moved up to fifth in the Premiership as they beat Bristol 45-31 at Franklin's Gardens.

Saints superbly secured a bonus point after 32 minutes having seen Harry Thacker give the Bears an early lead.

Alex Mitchell hit back with two tries along with one each from Ollie Sleightholme and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

Matt Proctor got a fifth, Magnus Bradbury, Callum Sheedy and Thacker went over for Bristol before James Grayson and AJ MacGinty swapped tries.

The win counted as Northampton's third in the league this season after their victory over Wasps earlier this month was expunged following the Coventry side's financial issues.

Bristol remain eighth in the Premiership after two wins from six games.

More to follow.

Northampton: Hendy; Proctor, Dingwall (capt), Hutchinson, Sleightholme; Smith, Mitchell; Iyogun, Haywood, Hill, Salakaia-Loto, Moon, Graham, Hinkley, Augustus

Replacements: Matavesi, Waller, Petch, Nansen, Scott-Young, James, Grayson, Collins

Bristol: Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, Bedlow, Purdy; Sheedy, Uren; Woolmore, Thacker, Lahiff, Batley, Joyce (capt),Bradbury, Lewis, Harding

Replacements: Capon, Thomas, Tyack, Vui, Heenan, Porter, MacGinty, Bates.

Referee: Hamish Smales