Scott Sio was a replacement as Australia dramatically lost late on to New Zealand last month

Exeter's Australia prop Scott Sio will make his debut in Friday's Premiership match at Gloucester.

He moved to England this month having been involved in Australia's Rugby Championship campaign.

Sio is one of five changes to the Exeter side who have Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Nowell, Sam Simmonds and Henry Slade away at England's training camp in Jersey.

Jack Yeandle and Lewis Pearson also come into the Exeter pack while Rory O'Loughlin replaces Slade at centre and Josh Hodge starts in place of Nowell.

Gloucester Rugby make four changes from the side that beat London Irish with Harry Elrington replacing prop Val Rapava-Ruskin, who is away on England duty.

Cam Jordan comes in at lock while Ben Morgan replaces Jordy Reid in the back row. Santi Carreras moves out to the wing and Lloyd Evans comes in at full-back with Jonny May out injured.

Gloucester: Evans; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Kveseladze, Carreras; Hastings, Chapman; Elrington, Socino, Balmain, Clarke, Jordan, Ackermann, Ludlow (capt), Morgan.

Replacements: Walker, Knight, Gotovtsev, Alemanno, Tuisue, Meehan, Reeves, Seabrook.

Exeter: Hogg; Hodge, O'Loughlin, Whitten, Woodburn; Skinner, J Maunder; Sio, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Van Heerden, Gray, Ewers, Pearson, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Innard, Hepburn, Iosefa-Scott, Dunne, Tshiunza, S Maunder, Simmonds, John.

Referee: Adam Leal.