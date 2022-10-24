Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens captain Owen Farrell left the field on the hour mark after suffering a concussion on Saturday

Owen Farrell is one of three withdrawals from the England squad for their training camp in Jersey after sustaining a concussion.

The Saracens captain took an accidental knee to the head during their Swin over Exeter on Saturday.

Jonny May (elbow) and Henry Arundell (foot) have also pulled out after suffering injuries at the weekend.

As a result, Sale wing Tom Roebuck has been called up to the England squad for the first time.

Newcastle wing Adam Radwan and Exeter centre Henry Slade also make a return to Eddie Jones' squad, while Arundell and prop Will Stuart will still travel to Jersey for rehab.

England are spending five days in Jersey this week as they continue preparations for their four Autumn Nations Series fixtures at Twickenham.

They play Argentina on 6 November, followed by fixtures against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa on successive weekends throughout the month.

Last week, it was announced Courtney Lawes would not join the squad in Jersey as he continues to recover from concussion.