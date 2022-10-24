Newport-born Rio Dyer is a product of Dragons' academy and made his debut for the region in January 2018

Dragons wing Rio Dyer is looking to build on a blistering start to the season after being named in Wales' autumn series squad.

The 22-year-old has scored four tries this campaign, including two in Sunday's 32-25 win against Ospreys.

His international call-up, however, means putting home renovations to one side.

"I will have to get my brother up there while I am in camp because I can't really be doing too much," joked Dyer.

"I'm renovating my house at the moment. We have builders in the family, we have a company.

"I have been learning along the way. My whole family have been teaching me how to do it.

"I can build stud walls now, I have been doing insulation, I have been doing everything to be fair. I am a man of all trades now!"

Over the coming months Dyer will be putting building work to one side and focusing on laying the foundations for an international career, having been selected in the Wales squad for games against New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Georgia.

"It's all about becoming the best player I can. It's just striving for that. I am still pretty young, so I have still got loads to learn," said Dyer.

"These couple of weeks will be that opportunity to take that straight into my stride. The camp will make me learn a lot of things.

"It's obviously going to be high intensity, but it's also about doing the little things well consistently. That's what sets you apart. You can do it once or twice, but you have to keep doing it throughout the 80 minutes.

"It would be amazing to get a cap, but the only way I am going to do that is by bettering myself. It will come when I am ready."

Rio Dyer won seven caps for the Wales Under-20 international side

Dyer already has some experience of the Wales camp. He was one of a group of young players called up before this summer's tour of South Africa to bolster training numbers. He took part in a warm-up match in which he made his mark by scoring a well-taken try.

"That week and a half was definitely an eye-opener to what's in store," he said.

"It gave me that little extra boost of thinking how I need to develop my game to be at that top level, to be able to be at the Principality Stadium and put in performances.

"I've watched a lot of the boys in the squad growing up, seen them on the TV when I was a kid in my teenage years. It's a case of realising I am now in the situation I have been watching.

"When I went in there in the summer, it wasn't like I felt uncomfortable. Everyone was welcoming.

"They were kind to me even though I was just a visitor. They are a good bunch of boys and make you feel welcome."

Dyer will join the Wales camp fresh from one of his best performances of the season. Having started all six games in the United Rugby Championship for Dragons he doubled his try tally for the season showing both skill and pace.

First the uncapped wing showed why he has been selected by Wales coach Wayne Pivac, standing up his opposite man before finishing with a stunning one-handed touch down.

Then he produced a stunning solo effort to settle a thrilling Welsh derby at Rodney Parade, intercepting a pass inside his own half before setting off on a scorching run to the line.

"We get told to stay high on the edges and I tried to get in his eyeline," Dyer said.

"When he threw the pass and it flew into my hands, I just put my head down and aimed for that try line.

"To get a home derby win is amazing, but I don't think we could have done it without the crowd.

"What they bring to us boys, the chants, everything, it just gives us that extra boost. You can't thank the fans enough."

Whether the chants of "Rio, Rio, Rio" which echoed around Rodney Parade following his two tries will be heard in the Principality Stadium this autumn remains to be seen, but Dyer will see the opportunity as just one more building block towards success.