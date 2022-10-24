Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cardiff-born Nick Wakley (left) was assistant to Wales Sevens coach Richie Pugh (right) on the men's circuit for 2022

Great Britain's women sevens team will be coached by Welshman Nick Wakley in the 2023 World Rugby Series.

England, Scotland and Wales are combining for the global competition.

Englishman Tony Roques will take charge of the men while Scotsman Ciaran Beattie will be programme lead for the men's and women's teams .

Beattie will also be men's assistant sevens coach with compatriot Robbie Fergusson combining playing with skills coaching with male and female teams.

Wakley said: "We'll be working with some fantastic athletes and, being on the world series, the challenges are going to come thick and fast, but that prospect is one I was dying to get involved in."

The GB team will aim to qualify for the Olympic Games while the three individual nations are unlikely to play until resurrected at the 2026 Victoria Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Core squads have also been named for the 2023 global competition, which starts on Friday, 4 November, 2022 in Hong Kong and ends in April the following year in London.

The women's selection will be completed after the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

GB men's core squad: Jamie Adamson; Jamie Barden, Kaleem Barreto, Api Bavadra, Alex Davis, Tom Emery, Jamie Farndale, Robbie Fergusson, Will Homer, Paddy Kelly, Ross McCann, Max McFarland, Freddie Roddick, Morgan Williams, Tom Williams, Ethan Waddleton.

GB women's core squad: Ellie Boatman, Abbie Brown, Heather Cowell, Megan Jones, Alicia Maude, Isla Norman-Bell, Celia Quansah Jade Shekells, Emma Uren.