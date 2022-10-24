Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Prop Louw has scored one try for Harlequins in the Premiership so far this season

Tight-head prop Wilco Louw is to leave Harlequins at the end of the 2022-23 season to return to South Africa.

Louw, 28, joined the Premiership club in September 2020 having played for Super Rugby side Stormers and Toulon, in the Top14.

The South Africa international has made 49 appearances for Quins since, including six this season.

He scored a try in their Premiership final win over Exeter in June 2021, when Harlequins clinched the title.