Welsh club rugby results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 22-23 October 2022

Indigo Group Premiership Cup

Group A

Carmarthen Quins 3 - 37 RGC

Group B

Bridgend 14 - 49 Aberavon

Group C

Swansea 17 - 45 Newport

Group D

Merthyr 48 - 40 Llandovery

Admiral National Championship

Cardiff Met 10 - 30 Narberth

Cross Keys 41 - 27 Glamorgan Wanderers

Maesteg Quins 9 - 3 Bedwas

Neath 32 - 0 Beddau

Pontypool 28 - 25 Ystrad Rhondda

Trebanos 38 - 20 Tata Steel

Ystalyfera 3 - 35 Bargoed

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Bedlinog 22 - 32 Newbridge

Blaenavon 15 - 20 Pontypool United

Brynmawr 37 - 5 Senghenydd

Nelson 31 - 24 Monmouth

Penallta 41 - 21 Dowlais

Risca P - P Brecon

Division 1 East Central

Barry 20 - 12 Mountain Ash

Dinas Powys P - P Cambrian Welfare

Porth Harlequins 7 - 45 Rhydyfelin

Rumney 29 - 17 Treorchy

St Josephs 37 - 5 Rhiwbina

St Peters 53 - 19 Ynysybwl

Division 1 North

Caernarfon 29 - 14 COBRA

Dinbych 12 - 31 Bala

Llangefni 24 - 22 Bethesda

Nant Conwy 22 - 13 Ruthin

Pwllheli P - P Dolgellau

Division 1 West Central

Bonymaen 31 - 5 Brynamman

Bridgend Athletic 17 - 34 Ammanford

Dunvant 27 - 13 Waunarlwydd

Glynneath 24 - 24 Tondu

Kenfig Hill 16 - 9 Birchgrove

Skewen 15 - 9 Nantyffyllon

Division 1 West

Aberystwyth 10 - 15 Gowerton

Crymych 66 - 5 Pembroke

Gorseinon 19 - 18 Felinfoel

Llanelli Wanderers 16 - 11 Yr Hendy

Newcastle Emlyn 36 - 6 Whitland

Penclawdd 10 - 38 Llangennech

Division 2 East

Caerleon 3 - 21 Blackwood

Caldicot 28 - 31 Talywain

Croesyceiliog 0 - 41 Ynysddu

Newport HSOB 11 - 26 Abergavenny

Oakdale P - P Pill Harriers

Division 2 East Central

Abercwmboi 50 - 6 Taffs Well

Abercynon 51 - 17 Caerphilly

Cilfynydd 22 - 25 Aberdare

Gilfach Goch 12 - 41 Llanishen

Llantrisant 25 - 30 Cowbridge

Treharris 22 - 13 Llantwit Fardre

Division 2 North

Nant Conwy II 17 - 28 Colwyn Bay

Rhyl & District 3 - 16 Mold

Welshpool 22 - 0 Abergele

Wrexham 52 - 0 Newtown

Division 2 West Central

Aberavon Quins 21 - 3 Bridgend Sports

Maesteg Celtic 14 - 15 Heol y Cyw

Pencoed 3 - 29 Builth Wells

Porthcawl 10 - 40 Morriston

Pyle P - P Ystradgynlais

Division 2 West

Burry Port 20 - 19 Nantgaredig

Fishguard P - P Mumbles

Loughor 17 - 29 Kidwelly

Milford Haven 8 - 7 Carmarthen Athletic

Pontarddulais 38 - 0 Pontyberem

Tycroes 15 - 12 Tenby United

Division 3 East

Abertillery B G P - P Garndiffaith

Abertysswg P - P RTB Ebbw Vale

Machen 33 - 12 Rhymney

Tredegar Ironsides 5 - 5 Abercarn - abandoned 40 min - injury

Usk 53 - 7 Llanhilleth

Division 3 East Central

Canton 29 - 17 Penygraig

Cardiff Quins 15 - 28 Old Illtydians

Llanharan P - P CR Cymry Caerdydd

Penarth 17 - 10 Fairwater

Pentyrch 28 - 7 St Albans

Tylorstown 22 - 23 Pontyclun

Division 3 North East

Bro Gwernant 17 - 27 COBRA II

Dinbych II P - P Machynlleth

Llanidloes 89 - 3 Wrexham II

Mold II P - P Bala II

Ruthin II 43 - 10 Rhosllanerchrugog

Division 3 North West

Bethesda II 14 - 28 Caernarfon II

Holyhead 24 - 5 Porthmadog

Llandudno II P - P Menai Bridge

Llangefni II P - P Rhyl & District II

Pwllheli II 7 - 25 Bro Ffestiniog

Division 3 West Central

Aberavon Green Stars 13 - 0 Baglan

Abercrave 57 - 3 Cwmgors

Bryncoch P - P Cwmllynfell

Cwmafan 12 - 28 Swansea Uplands

Nantymoel 89 - 0 Tonmawr

Vardre P - P Taibach

Division 3 West A

Haverfordwest 67 - 0 Cardigan

Lampeter Town 62 - 6 Tregaron

Llangwm 0 - 70 Laugharne

Llanybydder 13 - 42 Aberaeron

Neyland 25 - 7 Pembroke Dock Quins

St Clears 61 - 7 St Davids

Division 3 West B

Bynea 15 - 39 Trimsaran

Cefneithin 21 - 5 New Dock Stars

Furnace United 24 - 29 Amman United

Llandybie 5 - 27 Penygroes

Llangadog 17 - 27 Llandeilo

Tumble 14 - 3 Betws

Division 4 East

Bedwellty P - P Hafodyrynys

Blackwood Stars 6 - 28 Nantyglo

Chepstow 74 - 14 New Tredegar

New Panteg 10 - 29 Whitehead

Newport Saracens 33 - 17 St Julians HSOB

Trinant 3 - 31 Fleur De Lys

Division 4 East Central

Caerau Ely P - P Cefn Coed

Llandaff North 33 - 27 Tonyrefail

Treherbert 35 - 13 Gwernyfed

Wattstown 34 - 11 Llantwit Major

Ynysowen 36 - 10 Old Penarthians

Division 4 West Central

Alltwen 16 - 5 Glais

Briton Ferry 18 - 30 Crynant

Maesteg P - P Glyncorrwg

Neath Athletic P - P Penlan

Pontrhydyfen P - P Bryncethin

Division 5 East

Bettws 25 - 18 Crickhowell

Brynithel 10 - 26 Hollybush

Pontllanfraith 17 - 13 Beaufort

Division 5 East Central

Cardiff Internationals 0 - 52 Pontycymmer

Cardiff Saracens 20 - 12 Brackla

Hirwaun 22 - 5 Llandrindod Wells

Sully Sports 0 - 28 Ogmore Vale

Tref y Clawdd 36 - 7 Whitchurch

Division 5 West Central

Banwen 31 - 15 Pontyates

Cwmgwrach P - P Pontardawe

Fall Bay 13 - 26 Penybanc

Rhigos 57 - 3 Pantyffynnon

South Gower 13 - 14 Seven Sisters

Tonna 43 - 14 Cwmtwrch

Division 6 East

Cwmcarn United 3 - 46 Abersychan

Girling 10 - 32 Trefil

Hartridge 10 - 30 Magor

Old Tyleryan 5 - 28 Forgeside

