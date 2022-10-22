Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Porter scored four tries in 58 appearances for Wasps

Wasps scrum-half Will Porter has signed for fellow Premiership side Bristol.

He becomes the second player to leave after the Coventry-based club went into administration on Monday and cancelled the contracts of their entire playing and backroom staff.

Winger Josh Bassett was the first to find a new club when he joined Harlequins on Thursday.

Porter, 23, has signed as cover for England's Harry Randall, who is out for four months with a hamstring injury.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said: "We're pleased to bring in an exciting player of Will's quality. He's someone we've been impressed by when we have come up against him and he will add great competition in a key position for us."

USA-born Porter, who first joined Wasps' academy as a 15-year-old, scored four tries in 58 appearances for the former London-based club.