Will Porter: Bristol Bears sign ex-Wasps scrum-half after exit from Coventry-based club
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Wasps scrum-half Will Porter has signed for fellow Premiership side Bristol.
He becomes the second player to leave after the Coventry-based club went into administration on Monday and cancelled the contracts of their entire playing and backroom staff.
Winger Josh Bassett was the first to find a new club when he joined Harlequins on Thursday.
Porter, 23, has signed as cover for England's Harry Randall, who is out for four months with a hamstring injury.
Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said: "We're pleased to bring in an exciting player of Will's quality. He's someone we've been impressed by when we have come up against him and he will add great competition in a key position for us."
USA-born Porter, who first joined Wasps' academy as a 15-year-old, scored four tries in 58 appearances for the former London-based club.