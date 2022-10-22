Close menu

Will Porter: Bristol Bears sign ex-Wasps scrum-half after exit from Coventry-based club

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Porter scored four tries in 58 appearances for Wasps
Will Porter scored four tries in 58 appearances for Wasps

Wasps scrum-half Will Porter has signed for fellow Premiership side Bristol.

He becomes the second player to leave after the Coventry-based club went into administration on Monday and cancelled the contracts of their entire playing and backroom staff.

Winger Josh Bassett was the first to find a new club when he joined Harlequins on Thursday.

Porter, 23, has signed as cover for England's Harry Randall, who is out for four months with a hamstring injury.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said: "We're pleased to bring in an exciting player of Will's quality. He's someone we've been impressed by when we have come up against him and he will add great competition in a key position for us."

USA-born Porter, who first joined Wasps' academy as a 15-year-old, scored four tries in 58 appearances for the former London-based club.

Top Stories

Featured