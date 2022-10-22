Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Matt Currie set up two tries and scored another for Edinburgh

URC: Zebre v Edinburgh Zebre (0) 19 Try: Fusco, Rizzoli, Trulla Con: Prisciantelli Edinburgh (26) 38 Tries: McBurney 2, Hodgson, Goosen, Immelman, Currie Cons: Boffelli 3

Edinburgh triumphed on the road for the first time this season with a 38-19 bonus-point victory over Zebre in the United Rugby Championship.

Adam McBurney scored two tries for Mike Blair's team with Jamie Hodgson, debutant Wes Goosen, Henry Immelman and Matt Currie also going over for the visitors in Parma.

Bottom side Zebre lost MJ Pelser to a first-half red card but crossed three times in the second period through Alessandro Fusco, Luca Rizzoli and Jacop Trulla.

McBurney did a pick and go off a ruck and had enough pace to to outstrip the retreating hosts for the opening try. Emiliano Boffelli converted.

Zebre were struggling to repel Blair's side and Hodgson made the necessary downward pressure just over the line following a lineout. This time Boffelli's effort was wide.

Edinburgh were well in command and Luke Crosbie and Matt Currie combined to send Goosen clear on the left for a straightforward touch-down. Boffelli converted.

The bonus point was now tantalisingly close for the Scottish side and things got worse for Zebre when Pelser was shown a red card for bursting into a ruck amid a possible head knock for Nick Haining.

McBurney grounded off a rolling maul for Edinburgh's fourth try and Boffelli added another two points.

However, Boffelli was sin-binned for a deliberate offside then Zebre passed up a try when Pierre Bruno dropped the ball at the crucial moment just before half-time.

Another Currie offload put Immelman in for Edinburgh's fifth try early in the second period. Jaco van der Walt's conversion attempt was wide.

There was more frustration for Zebre when Alessandro Fusco's try was ruled out because of a forward pass.

But the hosts got their long-awaited score when Fusco darted over after taking a quick penalty.

And they further reduced their arrears following a series of carries with Rizzoli powering over. Geronimo Prisciantelli converted.

Currie received Chris Dean's pass to re-establish a comfortable advantage for Edinburgh and Charlie Savala converted.

Zebre gave themselves the chance of a losing bonus point when Fusco picked out Trulla for the score and Prisciantelli added two points with the boot but those were to be the final points registered.

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair told Premier Sports: "It was a bit stop-start. It seemed to lose all intensity. Really pleased to come here to Parma and take five points."

Zebre: Pani, Bruno, Boni, Mazza, Trulla, Eden, Fusco; Manuel Pittinari, Manfredi, Neculai, Sisi (capt), Krumov, Andreani, Pelser, Fox-Matamua.

Replacements: Bigi, Rizzoli, Hasa, Zambonin, Venditti, Cook, Prisciantelli, Kriel.

Edinburgh: Immelman, Goosen, Currie, Dean, Boffelli, Van der Walt, Shiel; Venter, McBurney, De Bruin, Hodgson, Haining, Crosbie (capt), Mata.

Replacements: Harrison, Auterac, Williams, Phillips, Muncaster, Pyrgos, Savala, Hoyland.