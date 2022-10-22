Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Breach, who scored two tries in England's final warm-up match against the United States, gets her first chance in this Rugby World Cup

Rugby World Cup: England v South Africa Venue: Waitakere Stadium, Auckland Date: Sunday 23 October Kick-off: 05:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online with live text commentary

England's much-changed team to face South Africa should add impetus to their push for Rugby World Cup glory, says coach Simon Middleton.

Rosie Galligan, Morwenna Talling, Tatyana Heard, Jess Breach and Sarah McKenna come into the team, having sat out the wins over Fiji and France.

Captain Marlie Packer and Zoe Harrison are the only players to remain from the starting XV that beat Les Bleues.

"You could feel the energy from the group completely," said Middleton.

"You could feel there were so many players wanting to play. Nothing beats playing."

England are already through to the quarter-finals, but victory will ensure their progress as pool winners and set them on course for a potential semi-final clash with Canada.

South Africa are already eliminated.

Middleton's selection means 30 of his initial 32-strong squad will have got game time before the knockout stage.

Only props Shaunagh Brown, who had to isolate with Covid after arriving in New Zealand, and Laura Keates, who is out of the tournament with injury and is to be replaced by Detysha Harper, have not played and are absent from the latest matchday squad.

England have won all five of their previous meetings with South Africa. The most recent encounter was a slender 18-17 win for the Red Roses in 2013.

However, the gap between the two teams has widened since.

England, one of the few professional teams in the tournament, are runaway world number ones, tournament favourites and are riding a streak of 27 straight Test victories.

The Red Roses added France and Fiji to their record run earlier in their Pool C campaign, while South Africa, ranked 13th in the world, lost to both.

South Africa second row Catha Jacobs plays her club rugby for Premier 15s champions Saracens and knows the challenge the Springbok Women will face.

"I played with Poppy [Cleall], I played with Zoe [Harrison]. They're world-class players," she said.

"I think what makes them so good is the experience they have. They're very professional in what they do.

"We know the lineouts and driving mauls they use that to score a lot of tries so that's definitely something we need to be sharp at.

"On the weekend we really want to stay in the fight and we want them to feel our presence."

'Boks clash will give fringe players chance to shine'

Lucy Packer, who was preferred to the more experienced Natasha Hunt as the squad's back-up scrum-half, makes her first start of the tournament.

The 22-year-old is the only specialist cover for Leanne Infante and Red Roses' legend Maggie Alphonsi says it will be a good test for Packer.

"This will be a game that challenges her," she told Rugby Union Weekly.

"She will get the opportunity to be tested and this will be a chance to shine.

Packer won the first of her six previous caps against the United States

"If Simon Middleton doesn't play these players now I don't know when he is going to get a chance to see them. Match fitness is different to training and he needs to give them game time."

Teams

England: McKenna; Dow, Aitchison, Heard, Breach; Harrison, L Packer; Botterman, Powell, Muir; Galligan, O'Donnell, Talling, M Packer (c), Cleall

Replacements: Cokayne, Cornborough, Bern, Aldcroft, Kabeya, Infante, Scarratt, Rowland

South Africa: Webb; Mabenge, Namba, Qawe, Roos; Jordaan, Kinsey; Charlie, Botes, Latsha, Booi (c), Jacobs, Dumke, Makua, Hele

Replacements: Gunter, Ngxingolo, Mkiva, Mathe, Solontsi, Potgieter, Cilliers, Qawe