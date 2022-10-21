Rugby World Cup: New Zealand 57-0 Scotland - Bryan Easson's side knocked out
From the section Scottish Rugby
|Rugby World Cup: New Zealand v Scotland
|New Zealand: (57)
|Tries: Holmes 2, Leti-l'iga, Hirini, Mikaele-Tu'u, Fitzpatrick, Wickliffe 2, Roos; Cons: Holmes 6.
|Scotland: (0) 0
Scotland are out of the Rugby World Cup after a heavy defeat to hosts New Zealand in Whangarei.
Renee Holmes, Ayesha Leti-l'iga, Sarah Hirini, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Renee Wickliffe, and Maia Roos all crossed for the Black Ferns in a clinical performance.
Scotland improved after the break, but were unable to get on the scoreboard.
It leaves Bryan Easson's side without a win, after defeats to Wales and Australia.
More to follow.
Line-ups
New Zealand: Renee Holmes; Renee Wickliffe, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-l'iga; Hazel Tubic, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Phillippa Love, Georgia Ponsonby, Amy Rule, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Maia Roos, Alana Bremner, Sarah Hirini, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u.
Replacements: Natalie Delamere, Krystal Murray, Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Kendra Cocksedge, Sylvia Brunt, Ruahei Demant.
Scotland: Shona Campbell; Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Hannah Smith; Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson; Molly Wright, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (capt), Rachel McLachlan, Jade Konkel-Roberts.
Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Leah Bartlett, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O'Donnell, Louise McMillan, Mairi McDonald, Meryl Smith, Liz Musgrove.
Referee: Aurelie Groizeleau
