Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Jade Konkel-Roberts has started all three of Scotland's World Cup games

Rugby World Cup: New Zealand v Scotland New Zealand: (57) Tries: Holmes 2, Leti-l'iga, Hirini, Mikaele-Tu'u, Fitzpatrick, Wickliffe 2, Roos; Cons: Holmes 6. Scotland: (0) 0

Scotland are out of the Rugby World Cup after a heavy defeat to hosts New Zealand in Whangarei.

Renee Holmes, Ayesha Leti-l'iga, Sarah Hirini, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Renee Wickliffe, and Maia Roos all crossed for the Black Ferns in a clinical performance.

Scotland improved after the break, but were unable to get on the scoreboard.

It leaves Bryan Easson's side without a win, after defeats to Wales and Australia.

More to follow.

Line-ups

New Zealand: Renee Holmes; Renee Wickliffe, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-l'iga; Hazel Tubic, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Phillippa Love, Georgia Ponsonby, Amy Rule, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Maia Roos, Alana Bremner, Sarah Hirini, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u.

Replacements: Natalie Delamere, Krystal Murray, Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Kendra Cocksedge, Sylvia Brunt, Ruahei Demant.

Scotland: Shona Campbell; Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Hannah Smith; Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson; Molly Wright, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (capt), Rachel McLachlan, Jade Konkel-Roberts.

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Leah Bartlett, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O'Donnell, Louise McMillan, Mairi McDonald, Meryl Smith, Liz Musgrove.

Referee: Aurelie Groizeleau