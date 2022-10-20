Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chris Robshaw started in all 66 of his England appearances - the last of which came against South Africa at Newlands in June 2018

Former England and Harlequins captain Chris Robshaw has retired from rugby union at the age of 36.

Robshaw had been playing for San Diego Legion in the United States since leaving Quins in the summer of 2020, after 16 years at the club.

He won 66 England caps and was captain in 43 of those appearances.

Robshaw led Harlequins to their first Premiership title in 2012 and played 300 times for the club. Ee was twice named Premiership Player of the Year.

"After 18 years of professional rugby and a career I could only have dreamt of, I am officially announcing my retirement from the great game," Robshaw said.

"Following three dislocated shoulders in quick succession my body has told me to blow the final whistle.

Robshaw skippered Harlequins to their maiden Premiership title

"No words can do justice to how fortunate and privileged I am to have enjoyed a career in the sport I am most passionate about."

Robshaw captained England at the 2015 World Cup on home soil, which ended in disappointment as the hosts were knocked out in the group stages.

The flanker played every game as England won the 2016 Six Nations Championship, but missed out on the 2017 title due to injury.

"I remember my mum taking me to my first mini rugby game - sparking the fire that lead me to later play for and captain Harlequins and England," reflected Robshaw.

"Playing for and captaining England has been the greatest honour of my life and there is no comparable feeling to representing and leading your country.

"It was a responsibility I approached with respect, optimism and determination. I hope in the coming years I can use my experience and knowledge gained to support other players on their journeys."