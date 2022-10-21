Some Warriors players had left South Africa due to international commitments and injuries

Glasgow Warriors' United Rugby Championship trip to the Lions has been postponed after illness decimated the visiting squad in Johannesburg.

The game had been due to kick-off at 16:05 GMT on Saturday but the Glasgow camp is dealing with an "ongoing highly-infectious gastric bug".

Some Scotland players had already returned home from South Africa after last weekend's defeat to the Sharks in preparation for the Autumn Tests, while five had failed head injury assessments before the loss in Durban.

Ulster's meeting with Sharks has been called off for the same reason, with the URC saying it was "not possible for Ulster or Glasgow Warriors to field full playing squads".

Lions sit fifth in the table, with Glasgow 12th out of 16 teams, having lost all three of their games on the road so far.