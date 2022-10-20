Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Stuart Hogg was Scotland captain for three years

Full-back Stuart Hogg says he is "naturally disappointed" to be removed as Scotland captain.

Edinburgh back-row Jamie Ritchie was named as Hogg's successor on Wednesday as coach Gregor Townsend announced his squad for the Autumn Tests.

Hogg returned to the group after being rested for the tour to Argentina.

"I'm naturally disappointed about not being captain - it's been a huge honour leading my country and an integral part of my life," he posted on Instagram.

Hogg added: "Some of my favourite wins in a Scotland jersey have came during this time. It won't impact how I approach the game, I'll always try my best to lead from my actions."

Scotland's record try-scorer congratulated Ritchie, with Hogg saying he has always been a "stand-out player" who will have his "full support".

On Wednesday, Townsend dismissed the suggestion Hogg's removal as captain was linked to his part in an unauthorised trip to an Edinburgh bar before the final match of this year's Six Nations.

Instead, the Scotland coach said the decision was made to allow the 30-year-old to concentrate on being the best player he can be.

Scotland face Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Argentina in their Autumn internationals.