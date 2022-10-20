Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kyle Sinckler played in all five of England's Six Nations matches earlier this year

England and British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler has signed a one-year contract extension at Bristol.

The 29-year-old tighthead will remain at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2024, having moved to the club from Harlequins in the summer of 2020.

He has gone on to make 38 appearances for the Bears and helped them reach the 2021 Premiership play-off semi-finals.

"For him to re-sign with the Bears is a huge positive for the club," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.

"He is an outstanding professional with a wealth of experience in a crucial position and has added real value on and off the field for us. I'm pleased for everyone at the Bears that he will continue to contribute to our journey."

Sinckler came up through Harlequins' academy system and played more than 100 games for the club, and has gone on to win 52 caps for England.

He has been part of the last two Lions tours, featuring in all three games against new Zealand in 2017 and South Africa in 2021 as a replacement.

"It was an easy decision for me to stay at Bristol and I feel like I've got unfinished business here," Sinckler added.

"I'm excited for what's to come from this group and feel very blessed to play for a club with such incredible supporters."