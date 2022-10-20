Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Shona Campbell is studying for a degree in psychology at Edinburgh University

Rugby World Cup: New Zealand v Scotland Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: Saturday, 22 October Kick-off: 04:45 BST Coverage: Report on BBC Sport website & app

Shona Campbell will replace the injured Chloe Rollie at full-back in Scotland's must-win Rugby World Cup game against New Zealand in Whangarei on Saturday.

Campbell, who has eight caps, has been promoted from the bench after Rollie was ruled out of the rest of the tournament with an arm injury.

The 20-year-old Edinburgh University back made her Scotland debut in the victory against Japan last November.

Scotland must beat the Black Ferns and hope other results go their way.

Katie Dougan, Louise McMillan, Meryl Smith and Liz Musgrove have been added to the replacements by Scotland head coach Bryan Easson.

The top two teams from the three pools, as well as the two third-placed countries with the most points, advance to the last eight.

After losing tight games to Wales and Australia, Scotland must beat the host nation - who have already qualified and are one of the favourites for the title - to have any chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

They would likely be competing for one of the third-placed qualifying spots and will need results in other pools to go their way to progress.

The Black Ferns have won all three of the previous games against Scotland - 76-0 in 1998, 30-9 in 2005 and 21-0 in 2006.

"Last weekend's result was a tough one to take, but I can't fault the passion, determination and belief the squad displayed against Australia," said Easson.

"We've had a really good review this week and we will be looking to make sure we are clinical in executing our game plan against the Black Ferns.

"We've got two losing bonus points against two good sides and we are now looking to push on and show everyone that we are still in the fight."

New Zealand director of rugby Wayne Smith has made 10 changes in personnel for the game, including electric winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga coming into the line-up after recovering from injury and Hazel Tubic starting at fly-half.

The Black Ferns are already assured of top spot in the pool, but a big bonus-point win over Scotland will see them advance to the quarter-finals as top seeds.

Scotland team to play New Zealand

Shona Campbell (University of Edinburgh); Rhona Lloyd (Stade Bordelais), Emma Orr (Biggar), Lisa Thomson (Sale Sharks), Hannah Smith (Watsonians); Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), Caity Mattinson (University of Worcester); Molly Wright (Sale Sharks), Lana Skeldon (University of Worcester Warriors), Christine Belisle (Loughborough Lightning); Emma Wassell (Loughborough Lightning), Sarah Bonar (Harlequins); Rachel Malcolm (capt) (Loughborough Lightning), Rachel McLachlan (Sale Sharks), Jade Konkel-Roberts (Harlequins).

Replacements: Jodie Rettie (Saracens), Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning), Katie Dougan (Gloucester-Hartpury), Lyndsay O'Donnell (University of Worcester), Louise McMillan (Saracens), Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill), Meryl Smith (University of Edinburgh), Liz Musgrove (Watsonians).