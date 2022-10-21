Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jasmine Joyce started on the wing and finished as full-back

Rugby World Cup: Australia v Wales Australia: 13 (10) Tries: Batibasaga Cons: Cramer Pens: Cramer 2 Wales: 7 (7) Tries: Harries Cons: Snowsill

Wales' Rugby World Cup hopes hang in the balance after defeat to Australia in their final group game.

Both sides were contesting automatic qualification and it will be the Wallaroos joining New Zealand in the quarter-finals.

Wales must now wait for the outcome of the weekend's other matches to see if they finish as one of the two best third-place teams.

Ioan Cunningham's side are however boosted by a losing bonus point.

They finish the day on five points and will be keeping a close eye on France v Fiji in Pool C later on Saturday.

France are favourites to progress with England, they are on six points while Fiji have four.

Pool B is more open. Statistically Italy, USA and Japan could join Canada in the last eight.

Italy and USA are both on five points

USA have a tough match against group leaders Canada, while Italy play pointless Japan.

Early intent

As expected, there was precious little between Australia and Wales in the first half, with momentum shifting back and forth.

Australia enjoyed all the early possession, showing intent to play an expansive offload game.

They got a deserved breakthrough on five minutes, the Wales defence were caught napping as scrum-half Iliseva Batibasaga was given far too much room and was able to spin her way under the posts unopposed.

Lori Cramer added the conversion.

Wales looked edgy, with two uncharacteristic knock-ons from experienced campaigners Sioned Harries and Elinor Snowsill, and it was not until the 10th minute where they finally got their hands on some ball.

But Wales struggled to find any fluidity and chose to kick away possession rather than build momentum. The penalty count also crept up.

Welsh fans were given something to cheer for on 20 minutes, the driving maul made good yardage before releasing Jasmine Joyce who linked up well with fellow wing Lisa Neumann.

Australia were penalised gifting Wales the opportunity of a five metre driving lineout, their main weapon of attack, and after some patient forward play, Harries crashed over, as she so often does.

Snowsill's conversion went in off the posts to tie the scores.

Australia came roaring back, putting Wales under huge pressure as they shipped the ball from flank to flank, but Wales were able to repel the onslaught with some excellent cover tackling.

Sevens star Bienne Terita almost re-stored Australia's lead on the stroke of half-time, carving up the defence, but Joyce was a match for her pace and chopped her down before she got sight of the line.

Australia did go in ahead though, Wales penalised at the scrum to allow Cramer to slot over.

Wales captain Hannah Jones attempts to break through the Wallaroos defence

The Wallaroos looked threatening after the break and twice crossed the whitewash, although both efforts were held up by a determined defence.

Wales weathered the storm, even when their scrum came under huge pressure on their own five metre line.

The game tightened up as both sides struggled to find a breakthrough, Joyce shutting down the Wallaroos most promising attack with a huge defensive tackle after switching to full-back.

Australia's discipline, as it has done all tournament, came under the spotlight with 10 minutes to go.

Replacement lock Kaitlan Leaney was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Alex Callender, who was then replaced by squad captain Siwan Lillicrap for her 50th cap.

But they could not capitalise as Robyn Wilkins missed touch in what would have been a promising lineout attack.

Australia continued to probe as Wales' discipline let them down, and they never took advantage of the extra player as the clock ticked down to the red.

Australia won a late penalty, which Cramer slotted over to seal the result and second place in Pool A.

Player of the match: Grace Hamilton

Grace Hamilton made 16 carries over the gainline, making 73 metres

Australia: Lori Cramer; Bienne Terita, Georgina Friedrichs, Sharni Williams, Ivania Wong; Arabella McKenzie, Iliseva Batibasaga; Liz Patu, Adiana Talakai, Bridie O'Gorman, Michaela Leonard, Grace Kemp, Emily Chancellor, Shannon Parry (capt), Grace Hamilton

Replacements: Tania Naden, Emily Robinson, Eva Karpani, Kaitlan Leaney, Piper Duck, Layne Morgan, Trilleen Pomare, Pauline Piliae-Rasabale.

Wales: Niamh Terry; Jasmine Joyce, Carys Williams-Morris, Hannah Jones (capt), Lisa Neumann; Elinor Snowsill, Ffion Lewis; Cara Hope, Kelsey Jones, Cerys Hale, Natalia John, Gwen Crabb, Bethan Lewis, Alex Callender, Sioned Harries

Replacements: Carys Phillips, Caryl Thomas, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Georgia Evans, Siwan Lillicrap, Keira Bevan, Robyn Wilkins, Kerin Lake.