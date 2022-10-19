Close menu

Scotland: Finn Russell & Stuart Hogg pay price as Gregor Townsend resets

By Andy BurkeBBC Scotland

Last updated on .

Ali Price, Finn Russell, and Stuart Hogg
Finn Russell has been dropped from the Scotland squad, while Stuart Hogg has been removed as captain

Just over a year after being selected for the British and Irish Lions by a coaching panel which included Gregor Townsend, it surely came as a shock to Finn Russell to find out he is now not considered one of Scotland's top three fly-halves.

An important contribution in the win against England aside, Russell had a poor Six Nations. His tournament culminated in being dropped for the final game against Ireland after being involved in an unauthorised trip to an Edinburgh bar.

That episode spoke of a lingering wedge between Russell and Townsend, which has not fully healed since their very public falling out in 2020.

For Townsend to take on Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina this autumn without his one-time protege only underlines that point.

When the news broke on Tuesday night that Russell would not be selected, fans on social media were searching for straws to clutch.

Maybe Russell had been given time off to prepare for the arrival of his first child, which is due next month? Not so. Russell is fit and available and was "disappointed" to be told his services are not required, said Townsend.

The head coach urged Russell to find form and consistency to force his way back into contention. Which is all very well, but if this is a rugby issue rather than personal one, why not allow Russell to make his case as part of the squad?

To suggest a man of Russell's talent and experience is no better than fourth-choice fly-half behind the recently converted Blair Kinghorn, Adam Hastings and Ross Thompson, who has been injured for most of this season, is stretching credibility.

This feels like a calculated gamble on Townsend's part. An admission that he is no longer the man to harness Russell, to make him a positive influence on and off the field.

It seems the coach has decided he's not willing to put all his chips down on a player who is no longer on the same page, tactically or personally.

When questioned on whether Russell can return to play a part in the Six Nations or next year's World Cup, Townsend's response was lukewarm at best, saying he did not wish to look that far ahead.

The coach dismissed any notion that binning Russell was connected to the ill-advised night out during the Six Nations. And he offered an identical response when asked if Stuart Hogg had paid the price for his part by having the captaincy removed and handed to Jamie Ritchie.

It may not have been the decisive factor, but there is no doubt that episode damaged both players.

The mood music coming out of the Scotland camp was that the team environment was as good as it has ever been on the summer tour to Argentina.

That was a tour that saw several of the senior players rested, including Russell and Hogg, as Scotland lost the series 2-1 to the Pumas.

The captaincy meant everything to Hogg. He asked for the job after the 2019 World Cup debacle and spoke often at his pride in leading his country. How he responds to being stripped of that honour will be key to getting this Scotland team moving forward again.

Townsend described Hogg as "our best player" who he wants to free up and return to his best rugby.

It's true that at the tail-end of the Six Nations, with the team underperforming and under siege after the "Boozegate" incident, the captaincy seemed to be weighing heavily on the Exeter full-back.

Maybe being relieved of that responsibility will be the catalyst for Hogg to rediscover the form that made him one of the finest attacking players in Scotland's history.

But Russell and Hogg have been the twin totems on which much of Scotland's resurgence in recent years has been built.

Together they have produced some magical moments and momentous triumphs for Scotland, but one is now out of the squad and another has had his role diminished.

A year out from the Rugby World Cup, it feels a lot like Townsend is pressing the reset button.

Replacing your captain and binning your chief playmaker at this stage of a World Cup cycle does not suggest a carefully crafted plan coming together at the right time.

It suggests jump leads being applied in an attempt to get the stalled Scottish engine running again.

These are bold moves by Townsend, and in the case of Russell, a largely unpopular one with the Scotland fans.

If it does not yield an improvement in performances this autumn, those fans will have plenty to say.

  • Comment posted by Supersonic, at 23:58 19 Oct

    Russell is on his way to play club rugby in Japan. From what I hear the issues between him and Townsend are not improving, with the coaches ego preventing him from backing down. With these things combined I don't think he'll play for Scotland again under this regime. That will be a tragic waste of talent if it happens. We're going backwards - Townsend is well past his sell by date and has to go.

  • Comment posted by MacToatis, at 23:56 19 Oct

    Autumn tests are a good arena for players to step up, hopefully we see that this time round.
    Everyone knows what FR can do, he will be back for the 6N and WC.

  • Comment posted by RW, at 23:51 19 Oct

    Get Townsend out now. He clearly holds grudges. Scotland is not blessed with numerous world class players. Russell is world class. Had Scotland won the last six nations or made a World Cup semi for example then fine. The nation is going nowhere under the current team manger.

  • Comment posted by ACM1, at 23:50 19 Oct

    Dropped? Russell isn't available for Australia because it's outside the international window, he probably wouldn't have been picked to play against Fiji anyway, he's due to have a baby the weekend of the NZ game which means he'd probably only be available for the Argentina match. Not sure being dropped is correct in this instance.

  • Comment posted by The Dutch Master, at 23:48 19 Oct

    Has anyone told Racing 92 there are at least 3 Scottish fly halves they could be signing instead of FR? They haven’t yet made a move…

  • Comment posted by Doctor T, at 23:47 19 Oct

    For a coach who should’ve been sacked after the RWC 2019 farce, GT really looks like he wants to lose and incur the wrath of most Scotland fans. I can’t imagine many teams will be bricking it at the prospect of playing against Blair “Clearly Not And Never Will Be A Fly-Half” Kinghorn or Adam “ Definitely Not Half As Good As My Dad Or Uncle Were” Hastings. Bonkers.

    • Reply posted by MacToatis, at 23:53 19 Oct

      MacToatis replied:
      Agree about Kinghorn, but Hastings is way better than his old man and equally as good as his uncle.

  • Comment posted by brodie, at 23:46 19 Oct

    Maitland is another who has been casually cast aside. It’s really sad to see players who’ve contributed to some of Scotland’s best results in the pro era lose out on selection less than a year out from a World Cup. Pro sport can be pretty harsh at times.

    • Reply posted by Doctor T, at 23:49 19 Oct

      Doctor T replied:
      I’ve been thinking exactly the same thing for ages. A fantastic winger who is still the real deal at Saracens.

  • Comment posted by smokinjoe, at 23:45 19 Oct

    Unless we have a spectacular autumn I think it’s time for Townsend to go. He has done some good things not least broken the England hoodoo. But if you can’t harness the finest crop of players Scotland has had in a generation then you need to get someone who can.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, at 23:44 19 Oct

    What would be success for Scotland in the Autumn & to what standard is Townsend held accountable? 2/4 acceptable?
    Ritchie as Captain is a smart move, Hastings given a crack at 10 is too. But if Hastings picks up an injury, who next? Kinghorn doesn’t look anything near to being an international 10. If Toonie tinkers too much I think he may cost himself a job not matter how close the World Cup is.

    • Reply posted by Doctor T, at 23:56 19 Oct

      Doctor T replied:
      JR - agreed
      Kinghorn - agreed (too many chances given, for whatever reason, and hasn’t shown up)
      Hastings - disagreed (simply not good enough at international level)
      Townsend - I was surprised he wasn’t sacked after the RWC 2019 debacle. He has lost his way. Time for the SRU to apologise to Stern Vern or try to poach Dave Rennie. Highly unlikely.

  • Comment posted by keef, at 23:36 19 Oct

    Firstly appears that no one cares about Scottish rugby by the lack of comments and secondly get a new coach

    • Reply posted by smokinjoe, at 23:43 19 Oct

      smokinjoe replied:
      We care. It’s gone 10 on a Monday night outside the international season & this is no longer a surprise.

  • Comment posted by backstick, at 23:33 19 Oct

    Wow ! I love watching FR play. Must be a disruptive influence as he is clearly our best 10. If the autumn internationals dont go well, the pressure will be on GT ...

  • Comment posted by DJL, at 23:30 19 Oct

    I’ve lost faith in Townsend after the last 6 Nations. His tactics are lacking imagination and the players don’t seem to be allowed to show any individual flair. His inability to see what Russell can add to his squad is his failing rather than Finn’s. I fear the Autumn tests are going to be an uncomfortable watch!!

    • Reply posted by Doctor T, at 23:59 19 Oct

      Doctor T replied:
      A pumping was already on the cards. However this will send us back to the days of 50 point thrashings by NZ and 30 by the Wallabies.

  • Comment posted by TWR1983, at 23:30 19 Oct

    Tom, you need to stop with your weird obsession with so-called ‘Boozegate’. You behaved like a tabloid journalist at the time by building it up to be way more than it actually was. Townsend and Russell don’t get on on, forwards make better captains than backs - that’s all there is to this.

  • Comment posted by TheTruthSayer, at 23:30 19 Oct

    Hastings needs to start at 10 in that case as Kinghorn is made to look good at Edinburgh, good club player but should be nowhere near a Scotland 10 shirt. No one person is bigger than a team and i thing the tides have turned and Townsend is thinking he is bigger than the team. Not picking your best player, even in the squad....SRU will stick with him till the World Cup. GTFT

  • Comment posted by fraserislay, at 23:28 19 Oct

    Dropping Scotland best player in a generation pre World Cup is pure folly and Gregor will pay the price for it when we get pumped. Hugely disappointed by this decision.

  • Comment posted by Forever Hopeful, at 23:19 19 Oct

    I rate FR highly but 20 awesome minutes in 4 games is not an acceptable return for a fly half. Looking from the outside, I sense he is a disruptive influence in the dressing room. Hopefully this can ignite cohesiveness in the team. Just wish Hutchinson was involved. And AH plays a blinder this Autumn!!

    • Reply posted by Robert Respinger , at 23:37 19 Oct

      Robert Respinger replied:
      What you need are world class coaches, as Ireland have ,as well as a settled team. There is neither and nor is there flowing rugby .Maybe parachute in another couple of world class players.

  • Comment posted by Murray, at 23:13 19 Oct

    Arguably Scotland's best player dropped. This could be a long Autumn... Townsend out.

  • Comment posted by Ryanmackie, at 23:13 19 Oct

    Ballsy. Stupid, but ballsy.

    • Reply posted by Doctor T, at 23:39 19 Oct

      Doctor T replied:
      Stupid. Stupid but stupid. GT that is, not you.

