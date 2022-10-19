Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Finn Russell has been left out of Scotland's squad for the upcoming autumn series, while Jamie Ritchie has been named captain.

Stuart Hogg is back in the group after being rested for the summer tour to Argentina, but will not resume his role as skipper.

Former Australia back row Jack Dempsey has been called up for the first time.

Adam Hastings returns as one of the fly-half options, along with Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson.

Russell, 30, was unavailable for the first match against Australia, which falls outside the Test window, but has been left out altogether by head coach Gregor Townsend with matches against Fiji, New Zealand, and Argentina to be played in November.

His relationship with Townsend has at times been strained, no more so than in 2020 when Russell, who has 62 caps, walked out on the squad prior to the Six Nations and publicly criticised the coach's methods.

The pair reconciled and Russell returned to the fold, but was dropped by Townsend from the starting line-up for last season's Six Nations finale against Ireland days after being one of six players to embark on an unauthorised night out at an Edinburgh bar.

Hogg was also one of those six players, and in the aftermath Townsend refused to confirm if the Exeter Chiefs full-back would continue as captain.

Instead Ritchie, who also missed the series defeat by Argentina due to injury, has been given the captaincy.

Glasgow Warriors back-row Dempsey, 28, has 14 caps for Australia but last played for the nation of his birth at the 2019 World Cup.

World Rugby's rules now allow players to represent another country if more than three years have passed since their last cap for another nation.

More to follow.