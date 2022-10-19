Close menu

Scotland: Finn Russell left out of autumn squad as Jamie Ritchie named captain

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments6

Breaking news

Finn Russell has been left out of Scotland's squad for the upcoming autumn series, while Jamie Ritchie has been named captain.

Stuart Hogg is back in the group after being rested for the summer tour to Argentina, but will not resume his role as skipper.

Former Australia back row Jack Dempsey has been called up for the first time.

Adam Hastings returns as one of the fly-half options, along with Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson.

Russell, 30, was unavailable for the first match against Australia, which falls outside the Test window, but has been left out altogether by head coach Gregor Townsend with matches against Fiji, New Zealand, and Argentina to be played in November.

His relationship with Townsend has at times been strained, no more so than in 2020 when Russell, who has 62 caps, walked out on the squad prior to the Six Nations and publicly criticised the coach's methods.

The pair reconciled and Russell returned to the fold, but was dropped by Townsend from the starting line-up for last season's Six Nations finale against Ireland days after being one of six players to embark on an unauthorised night out at an Edinburgh bar.

Hogg was also one of those six players, and in the aftermath Townsend refused to confirm if the Exeter Chiefs full-back would continue as captain.

Instead Ritchie, who also missed the series defeat by Argentina due to injury, has been given the captaincy.

Glasgow Warriors back-row Dempsey, 28, has 14 caps for Australia but last played for the nation of his birth at the 2019 World Cup.

World Rugby's rules now allow players to represent another country if more than three years have passed since their last cap for another nation.

View more on twitter

More to follow.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 15:28

    From a neutral point of view I'll miss Russell. Brilliant on his day.

  • Comment posted by alibor, today at 15:27

    Not before time - not a team player and grossly overrated.

  • Comment posted by Baldybairn, today at 15:27

    Breaking news…Sturgeon blames Westminster again.

  • Comment posted by fbear, today at 15:26

    No real issue with Russell being left out the team as he's a known entity but out the squad feels like another falling out. Good chance for Kinghorn and Hastings to put down a marker.

  • Comment posted by Grumpy Phil, today at 15:25

    The right decision to drop Russell, albeit also a brave one.

    Maverick genius yes, but not a team player in mindset and behaviour, often more like a shop steward.

    No one man is bigger than the team.

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 15:27

      Obsen replied:
      Apparently Russell's partner is having a baby, so that is the reason he has been left out.

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 15:24

    Who?

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 15:23

    Suspect Russell didn’t fancy working under Townsend and would prefer to support his partner with their baby that’s due.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 15:23

    I suspect that's it for Russell and Scotland - at least while Townsend is in charge. Next stop Japan for Finn?

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 15:23

    Think it is fair to say Townsend and Russell sing from very different hymn sheets!!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport