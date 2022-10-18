Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Gregor Townsend is understood to be ready to pick Blair Kinghorn at 10 instead of Finn Russell, pictured

Finn Russell is expected to be omitted from Scotland's initial squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series.

The Racing 92 fly-half is unavailable for the first match against Australia which falls outside the Test window.

However, it's understood Scotland coach Gregor Townsend plans to go into the subsequent matches against Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina without Russell.

Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn is likely to be handed the number 10 shirt, with the squad announced on Wednesday.

Russell has been the Scots' first-choice fly-half since 2014. However, his relationship with Townsend has at times been strained, no more so than in 2020 when Russell, who has 56 caps, walked out on the squad prior to the Six Nations and publicly criticised the coach's methods.

The pair reconciled and Russell returned to the fold, but was dropped by Townsend from the starting line-up for last season's Six Nations finale against Ireland days after being one of six players to embark on an unauthorised night out at an Edinburgh bar.

Russell was subsequently rested along with several other leading players for Scotland's summer tour of Argentina.