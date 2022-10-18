Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales players in a huddle in South Africa in 2022

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will remind his squad of the national team's values after Cardiff took action against players following an investigation into a disturbance at a local pub.

The incident occurred at The Grange on October 1, and prompted allegations staff had been threatened and eggs thrown at the venue.

Wales squad meet up for the autumn internationals next week.

Pivac says he will address the players.

Cardiff have completed an investigation and sanctioned an unnamed contingent of players who were "found to have behaved in an unacceptable manner".

In a statement, the region also insisted that "much of the social media speculation was incorrect, and consider the matter is closed".

Asked about that particular episode, Pivac said: "Behaviour standards are dealt with on day one.

"And I will do a presentation on Monday that will remind them of the values of the Welsh national team, values that we live by 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"We had a (summer) tour away in South Africa, when we had a great time on and off the field.

"We worked hard in training and played reasonably well on the field, then enjoyed each other's company.

"The sorts of things that you hear that have gone on from time to time, in this day and age are unacceptable, and no-one condones it.

"We certainly wouldn't in our environment. People wouldn't last long."

Cardiff's defence coach Richard Hodges believes the matter has been dealt with.

"I think all professional athletes understand that they have a responsibility, especially when they're in the public eye," added Hodges.

"As part of the statement that was issued, it was said that it would be reiterated back to the squad, so I just refer you back to that.

"I can assure them [the fans] that it was dealt with in a very serious manner.

"I think the statement gives you the answers, whether you agree with them or not everything was mentioned in there. It's all come to a conclusion and we move on."