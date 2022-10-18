Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wyn Jones made his Wales debut against Tonga in 2017

Scarlets are unsure how long Wales loose-head prop Wyn Jones will be absent with the player set for a knee "clear-out" procedure.

The 30-year-old British and Irish Lions was unavailable for the Wales autumn series squad announced by Wayne Pivac.

In his absence, Pivac named Ospreys' front-row rivals Gareth Thomas and Nicky Smith and recalled Rhodri Jones of Dragons.

Scarlets boss Dwayne Peel said Jones faces "some time out".

Ex-Wales and Lions scrum-half Peel said Jones "flagged up" a knee problem following Scarlets' home win over Zebre in the United Rugby Championship (URC) last Saturday.

Jones left the field as Peel replaced his entire front row in the 51st minute of Scarlets' first win of the season.

"It was sore post-match. He came in on Monday in not great shape with his knee and has had a scan and there's going to be some time out, really," said Peel.

"I think he needs a bit of a clear out of his knee so that's disappointing for him obviously and disappointing for us as well.

"Look, not much can be done about that. It's one of those situations really."

Peel added: "I don't expect him to be fit over the next couple of weeks, if at all during the autumn break.

"The honest truth is I don't know if it's going to be a couple of weeks, a week or two or longer."

Scarlets head to Galway where they will face Connacht on Friday in the URC in front of the Scrum V cameras (19:35 BST).