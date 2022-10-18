McCloskey featured in Ireland's 30-24 win over the Maori All Blacks in July

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has said being included in Ireland's World Cup squad next year was a factor in him extending his contract with the club.

McCloskey has won six Ireland caps, the first being against England in 2016.

Having signed a new deal with Ulster last year, McCloskey hopes to add to his caps total with the autumn Tests, Six Nations and World Cup coming up over the next 12 months.

McCloskey added he'd be "disappointed" to miss out on the autumn series squad.

The 30-year-old said: "I suppose one of the reasons I stayed around at Ulster, when I signed on for another three years, was so that I could maybe have a go at a World Cup and maybe get a few more caps.

"I'd be lying if I said I hadn't thought of that before I signed. So that's driving me on, but also to be the best I can be.

McCloskey, who is in South Africa with Ulster ahead of Saturday's United Rugby Championship game against the Sharks, added: "I've played professional rugby for nine years now and I feel like I'm just getting better, so I'll just keep on pushing and see how good I can be."

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is expected to name his Ireland squad for the November internationals against South Africa, Fiji and Australia on Wednesday.

Injury ruled McCloskey out of selection for the 2022 Six Nations, and while he did not make Farrell's squad for the summer Tests against New Zealand, he featured in the 30-24 win over the Maori All Blacks and has started this season well with Ulster.

"Bundee [Aki]'s out there, he's been banned for six or seven weeks so he can't play until the last game of the block, or even he might not make any of the games," McCloskey said when asked about his chances of making the squad for the November Tests.

"I don't know if shock is the right word, but I'd be fairly disappointed especially with the form I've shown. I played well in the game over in New Zealand in the summer when I was called out late."