Donna Rose has won 14 caps for Wales

Wales forward Donna Rose will miss Saturday's final World Cup pool A game against Australia after being cited during the 56-12 defeat by New Zealand.

Prop Rose was found guilty of making contact with an opponent in the ruck above the line of the shoulders.

Although handed a two-week suspension, that sanction will be halved if Rose, 31, completes a World Rugby coaching intervention programme.

She could therefore play if Wales progress to the quarter-finals.

Victory over Australia would ensure Wales finish second and automatically make the last eight of the tournament along with Pool A winners New Zealand.

They could still progress to the knockout stages even if they lose, as one of the two best third-placed sides.

Rose, who started in the Wales front row in both World Cup games so far, has the right of appeal within 48 hours of the initial decision of an independent disciplinary committee.