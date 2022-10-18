Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dan Biggar will leave Northampton at the end of the 2022-23 season

Autumn Nations Series Wales v New Zealand: Sat, 5 Nov; 15:15 GMT at Principality Stadium, Cardiff Wales v Argentina: Sat, 12 Nov; 17:30 GMT at Principality Stadium, Cardiff Wales v Georgia: Sat, 19 Nov; 13:00 GMT at Principality Stadium, Cardiff Wales v Australia: Sat, 26 Nov; 15:15 GMT at Principality Stadium, Cardiff Coverage: Live texts and reports on BBC Sport website & app. Live commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales

Wales captain Dan Biggar has been ruled out of the autumn series with a knee injury with Wayne Pivac naming five new caps.

Scarlets trio Josh Macleod, Dane Blacker and Sam Costelow, Dragons wing Rio Dyer and Ospreys centre Josh Hawkins are the new faces.

Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny and Justin Tipuric have been recalled.

Pivac has not named a new captain for the autumn series yet and will decide closer to the opening game.

Northampton's Biggar, flanker Taine Basham, prop Leon Brown, lock Seb Davies, prop Wyn Jones, back-row Josh Navidi, centre Johnny Williams and full-back Liam Williams have not been considered because of injuries.

Wales begin their campaign against New Zealand on 5 November before further internationals against Argentina, Georgia and Australia.

Pivac has named a 35-man squad with 20 forwards and 15 backs.

There are recalls for Ospreys duo Nicky Smith and Jac Morgan, Dragons prop Rhodri Jones and Cardiff fly-half Rhys Priestland, while there is no room for Gareth Davies, Rhys Carre, Ross Moriarty, Willis Halaholo and Thomas Young.

Ospreys wing Alex Cuthbert is also included despite not featuring this season because of injury.

Captain conundrum

Biggar was ruled out of the autumn internationals after suffering a knee injury.

The Northampton fly-half limped off in the 42nd minute of their win over Wasps on 9 October and has seen a specialist.

Northampton had said Biggar will continue to be assessed by the Saints' medical department ahead of the autumn internationals.

Biggar took over the Wales captaincy last season from Alun Wyn Jones and impressed, especially on the summer tour of South Africa.

Ospreys lock Adam Beard was vice-captain last season, while Will Rowlands has taken over the Dragons leadership role.

Tipuric is Ospreys skipper while Owens led Scarlets for seven seasons.

"For us it's about finalising the squad today and then we'll look closely at who's going to lead the side," added Pivac.

"We have quite a few options with a lot of experience in the squad now. There's probably an opportunity for more than one captain in this series."

Fresh faces

Scarlets half-backs Costelow, 21, and Blacker are included, while Macleod is named as one of the back row after recovering from long-term injury.

Blacker's promotion comes at the expense of Scarlets rival Gareth Davies, the British and Irish Lion who also has Kieran Hardy to contend with at the west Wales region.

Dyer has impressed for the Dragons on the wing while centre Hawkins is included despite not featuring much for his region this season.

"There's a lot of young players we've been keeping an eye on for a number of years through the age group system and now playing club rugby," added Pivac.

"There's a view of the here and now in this squad, but also beyond Rugby World Cup 2023 to the tournament in 2027, so there's some young guys getting the opportunity to taste the camp environment. They may or may not get game time, but it will be a great experience for them.

"Dane Blacker has been playing well at nine for the Scarlets. We know a lot about Gareth (Davies) it's not the end of the road, I've spoken to him. Sam Costelow is another young player at the Scarlets playing well and having come through the age grade system.

"Joe Hawkins is the same, he captained the under-20s so he's a player for the future. Rio Dyer came into camp ahead of the South Africa Test Series to help the squad prepare and performed well. He's currently playing really well for the Dragons."

Old guard return

Owens, 35, was picked to play for the opening 2021 autumn Tests against New Zealand, but pulled out before facing the All Blacks with a back injury that sidelined the hooker for a year.

Scarlets full-back Halfpenny, 33, was absent for almost 15 months after suffering a serious knee injury in his 100th international against Canada in July 2021.

Ospreys captain Tipuric, 33, missed the 2021-22 season after sustaining a serious shoulder injury playing for the British and Irish Lions against Japan in June 2021.

The trio have 273 international caps between them to bolster the squad.

"It's great to have Ken, Justin and Leigh back after long-term injuries," added Pivac.

"They are three great players who have served Wales very well. They are all British and Irish Lions so quality players. We're excited to have them in the squad for obvious reasons.

"We have a number of young players in this squad so it will be great for them to rub shoulders with these experienced ones."

Wales squad for autumn internationals

Forwards: Rhodri Jones (Dragons), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Ospreys), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby), Sam Wainwright (Saracens), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Ben Carter (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Will Rowlands (Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys), Josh MacLeod (Scarlets), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs).

Backs: Dane Blacker (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby), Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Rhys Priestland (Cardiff Rugby), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), George North (Ospreys), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby).