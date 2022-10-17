Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Luke Treharne led Wales Sevens from 2018

Wales Sevens captain Luke Treharne says he has stepped away from the sport after being made "sad and angry" by a decision that has "not been" his choice.

The nation's men's and women's sevens team have gone out of regular existence on the global stage.

Wales, England and Scotland will combine as Great Britain for the World Series from 2023 and 2024 Paris Olympics.

That decision was reached in July 2022.

However, the Welsh Rugby Union and its English and Scottish counterparts could rekindle their national sevens teams at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Australia.

In a social media post, Treharne said: "I found something I loved doing and did it for as long as I could, but the time has come for me to step away from 7s.

"It's not been my choice and for a week I was very sad and angry but as with these things when one door closes another opens! Now I'm excited about the next steps.

"So many amazing memories and lifelong friends made! I've had so much support from family and friends which I'm so grateful for! I've always wanted to help inspire the next generation and hopefully I can continue to do that."

Treharne has helped launch a rugby skills and training video channel and added: "Young Luke would be very happy with where he's ended up."