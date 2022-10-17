Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Michael Dykes scored a hat-trick as London Irish beat Saracens to reclaim the lead at the top of their Premiership Rugby Cup pool

Premiership Rugby Cup Saracens (7) 26 Tries: Stonham, Moore 2, Reynolds-West Cons: Vunipola, Elliott 2 London Irish (38) 43 Tries: Gigena, Hitchcock, Basham, Dykes 3, Harmes Cons: Jennings 4

London Irish continued their fine Premiership Rugby Cup form with a resounding 43-26 win over Saracens.

The Exiles made it three bonus point wins from three to take over at the top of Pool 3, with Michael Dykes grabbing a hat-trick of tries.

Facundo Gigena, Tom Hitchcock, Josh Basham and Alex Harmes also touched down in the opening half as the visitors led 38-7 at the break.

Saracens did close the gap in the final stages but remain winless.

More to follow.

Saracens: Mcinulty; Moore, Jackson, Elliott, Howe; Manu Vunipola, De Haas; Warren, Lewis, Clarey, Kitchener, Wardell, Nkwocha, Knight, Stonham.

Replacements: Dan, Smith, Bello, Pearce-Paul, Adejimi, Michelow, Bryan, Reynolds-West.

London Irish: Trotter; Harmes, Hitchcock, Jennings, Dykes; Atkins, O'Sullivan; Gigena, Willemse, Hoskins, Scragg, Caulfield, Cooke, Curtis-Haris, Basham.

Replacements: Vajner, Jack, Summerfield, Chapman, Atkins, Powell, Bradbury, Walsh.