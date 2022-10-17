Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Rollie, far right, is one of Scotland's most potent attacking weapons from full-back

Scotland full-back Chloe Rollie has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup after injuring her arm in the defeat against Australia.

The 27-year-old Exeter Chiefs back has had successful surgery and will remain with the team in New Zealand this week as she begins her recovery.

She has scored 15 tries in 52 caps since making her debut as an outside centre in the 2015 Six Nations.

Scotland lost 14-12 against Australia after leading 12-0 at half-time.

Bryan Easson's side now have to beat New Zealand on Saturday to keep their hopes of progression alive.

Rollie is a stalwart of the Scotland side, having taken the number 15 shirt soon after her debut in midfield.

She was player of the match in wins against Wales and Italy in the 2017 Six Nations and her loss is a significant blow to Scotland as they prepare to face the much-fancied host nation.

Edinburgh-born Rollie played for Jedburgh, Melrose and Murrayfield Wanderers in Scotland before moving to Lille, Harlequins and finally Exeter.