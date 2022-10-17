Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Hearle scored seven tries for Worcester, who signed him in 2016

Gloucester have signed Alex Hearle, Seb Atkinson and Finn Theobald-Thomas after their departures from Worcester.

Worcester players and staff had their contracts terminated and the club was suspended for the rest of the Premiership season on 6 October.

Hearle, 23, can play in the centre or on the wing and spent six years with Warriors.

Centre Atkinson, 20, and England Under-20 hooker Theobald-Thomas, 19, will join him at Kingsholm.

"The opportunity arose to explore bringing in further additions to our squad and we are really pleased to welcome Alex, Seb and Finn," said Gloucester chief operating officer Alex Brown.

"They are three young players who have a very bright future in the game and we're confident that they will add another layer of depth to our squad.

"Alex really kicked on last season to establish himself as a regular Premiership player. He's got a well-rounded game and is a natural finisher.

"Seb and Finn are both players who were beginning to make an impact for the Warriors. They are hungry to kick on and develop and we're confident that they will be able to do that in our environment."