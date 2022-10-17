Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Laure Sansus was player of the match in France's opening win against South Africa

France's star scrum-half Laure Sansus has retired from rugby after her World Cup was ended by a knee injury.

Sansus, 28, left the field injured during the first half of Saturday's 13-7 pool-stage defeat by England.

The 2022 Women's Six Nations Player of the Championship tore her anterior cruciate ligament and will be replaced by centre Marie Dupouy.

"We never choose our exit and my situation is a perfect example," said Sansus, who will remain in New Zealand.

"I would of course have preferred to end my career a different way. While the World Cup has ended for me this Saturday, it continues for France.

"I cannot compete on the pitch with my team-mates, but I will be just as relentless with my support from the stands. I will be their number one fan!"

Sansus' injury means her partner Pauline Bourdon is likely to take the starting nine shirt, with Alexandra Chambon, who has just six caps, the other scrum-half in the squad.

France are one of the main World Cup contenders alongside England and hosts New Zealand, and will look to secure a quarter-final spot in their final pool game against Fiji on Saturday.