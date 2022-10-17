Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leicester Tigers won the Premiership title last season for the first time since 2013

Leicester Tigers may field a more experienced side in Wednesday's cup game against Newcastle Falcons after Wasps went into administration.

Tigers were due to host Wasps on Sunday, but will not play again until 11 November after the Falcons game.

And they will not have another home match until they face London Irish in the Premiership on 27 November.

Asked whether the situation might influence selection, coach Brett Deacon said: "Potentially it might do."

After the Wasps game, Leicester were set to face Worcester Warriors in the Premiership on 5 November, but the season is over for both those clubs after they were placed into administration.

A club statement said: "Tigers are considering all of the implications around the cancellation and are also looking at opportunities for alternative fixtures during gaps in the season."

Tigers, like most clubs, have given chances to younger players in the Premiership Rugby Cup, winning one and losing one of their two games so far.

Speaking about selection issues for the Falcons fixture, prior to the Wasps announcement on Monday, Deacon told BBC Radio Leicester: "Guys that deserve an opportunity to play, whether they've played 50 games, 100 games or zero games, if they deserve an opportunity in this game, they will get that opportunity."

Centre Jimmy Gopperth joined the Tigers for this season following seven years as a Wasps player.

"Such a sad day, thoughts are with all players, staff and fans," he posted on Twitter.