Ffion Lewis has 25 caps and has scored three tries for Wales

Rugby World Cup: Australia v Wales Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: Saturday, 22 October Kick-off: 02:15 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary on BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scrum-half Ffion Lewis says Wales are thinking only of a victory against Australia, even if they could progress at the World Cup without one.

Wales are well placed to at least be one of two best third-placed sides in the quarter-finals, despite Sunday's 56-12 defeat against New Zealand.

They now face the Wallaroos on Saturday to decide the runners-up in Pool A.

"Of course our focus is to win, we've got every opportunity to win that game," said Lewis.

"We're creating opportunities that we know we need to take... we need to win that game.

"Yes there's the opportunity if we don't that we could take best third place but our focus is always that we need to beat Australia."

The victors in Whangarei will finish second and automatically make the last eight along with Pool A winners New Zealand.

In Pool B, third placed USA already have five points, while Fiji in Pool C have four match points the same as Wales' tally. However, Fijiana - who play France in their final group match on Saturday - have a points difference of -61.

Wales' points deficit is only 41, even after their 10-try mauling against the Black Ferns which captain Siwan Lillicrap described as "brutal".

"The girls are putting in the hard work and the graft and of course, with the way the games are, there are some sore bodies," said Lewis, who scored the first of two Wales tries in the game in Auckland.

"Recovery is key. We've got a great support network here in camp with the team behind us that are getting us in the shape we need to be to go into the next fixture, so all good vibes here.

"We've got that quick turnaround going into Australia, so big focus ahead for this week."

Speaking on the BBC Radio Wales Breakfast programme Lewis, 26, said playing at the World Cup is a "special" experience, but she was keen to give praise to Wales' forwards for her try which came just before half-time.

"An incredible feeling to score but I definitely can't take the credit for that one," she said.

"You know the forward momentum our pack gave us was incredible and that's what got me over, I was just lucky to be on the tail end of it.

"For me, my first World Cup is something that I've been really focusing on over the last five years to really put myself up to be selected for it, so really, really special.

"You've just got to make the most of every opportunity really. We're all really fortunate to be here, it's an incredible occasion, women's rugby is growing massively so to be a part of this is really special".

The Wales squad have now returned to their base in Whangarei, the venue for their opening-match victory over Scotland and something of a home-from-home.

"Yeah definitely, it's like Wales to be honest, it rains all the time," laughed Lewis.

"I did not expect it. I brought all summer clothes and it rains all the time, it's definitely a home feel here but wherever we are we're just making it like home, we've got Wales flags up in camp, we're all trying to stay really connected so, yes, a bit of home."

Lewis also added the team are well aware of the support they are getting from fans and family.

"We're very lucky that we've had a large amount of travelling fans, family, friends.

"I think we've got over 50 or 60 that have travelled over that have been at both games and they have been supporting us all the way through.

"And you know ones that are still at home, my family WhatsApp groups are still going crazy when the games are going on, so people are waking up for us and we're really grateful for the support."