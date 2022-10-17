Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Slade has 41 Test caps for England

England head coach Eddie Jones has left Henry Slade out of his 36-man squad for the autumn internationals.

Centre Slade missed the 2-1 series win in Australia during the summer because of shoulder surgery but has played for Exeter since the start of the season.

Harlequins wing Cadan Murley has been called into the England squad for the first time for the November games.

He is one of six uncapped players preparing to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

The rest are made up of Northampton locks Alex Coles and David Ribbans, along with Gloucester's Georgian-born prop Val Rapava Ruskin, Newcastle hooker George McGuigan and Saracens second row Hugh Tizard.

Only back row Jack Willis is named in the squad from financially troubled Wasps.

Sale scrum-half Raffi Quirke is in the squad after only two appearances this season having returned from injury, leaving no space for Northampton's Alex Mitchell.

Bristol prop Kyle Sinckler returns having missed the summer Tests against the Wallabies because of a back issue, but there is no room for Saracens back Elliot Daly.

"This is a very strong, vibrant squad and a number of good players have been left out," said Jones.

"We are pleased with the depth and the strength of the squad.

"The autumn internationals will be like a mini Rugby World Cup for us, starting with two tough games against Argentina and Japan which mirrors our Pool fixtures at next year's tournament.

"Then we'll have knock-out type games against New Zealand and South Africa - all four games will be great tests for us."

England squad

Backs: H Arundell (London Irish), J Cokanasiga (Bath), O Farrell (Saracens), G Furbank (Northampton), W Joseph (London Irish), M Malins (Saracens), J May (Gloucester), C Murley (Harlequins), J Nowell (Exeter), G Porter (Leicester), R Quirke (Sale), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester), M Tuilagi (Sale), J van Poortvliet (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester).

Forwards: A Coles (Northampton), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), T Curry (Sale), E Genge (Bristol), J Heyes (Leicester), J Hill (Sale), M Itoje (Saracens), C Lawes (Northampton), L Ludlam (Northampton), G McGuigan (Newcastle), V Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester), D Ribbans (Northampton), B Rodd (Sale), S Simmonds (Exeter), K Sinckler (Bristol), J Singleton (Gloucester), H Tizard (Saracens), B Vunipola (Saracens), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Willis (Wasps).