Kerin Lake's son Jacob was in the crowd as Wales took on New Zealand in their second World Cup game

When Kerin Lake got injured in the summer, she thought she had missed another opportunity to play in her first Rugby World Cup.

But when she ran out for Wales against New Zealand on Sunday, it proved to be third time lucky for the 32-year-old.

Lake missed the 2014 tournament after the birth of her son Jacob and withdrew from the 2017 World Cup for personal reasons.

"It has been a whirlwind week, it was brilliant to get out there," she said.

Lake was so convinced she would not make Ioan Cunningham's 32-player squad that she had looked at flights to travel to New Zealand as a supporter.

"I went through 'what if I don't get selected' rather than 'what if I do get selected'," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"I was still trying my best to get fit, but it really was difficult. It was a tough time mentally and physically, but as a sportsperson you just keep going."

Lake's son Jacob was in the sell out crowd in Waitakere as Wales were defeated 56-12 by the Black Ferns.

"I could not look because I thought I would get a bit emotional, it was not until afterwards that I saw him," she said.

"He made a flag saying 'good luck mam', it is special to know he is out here.

"I do not think he really understood the score, he was just overwhelmed, smiling and giving me loads of kisses and hugs."

Lake, who won her 39th cap on Sunday, admitted she was so focussed on the job in hand that it was not until after the match that her achievement sunk in.

"I was trying to push it back and curb the fact that it is a World Cup and we are in New Zealand," she said.

"I was just thinking it is my first one back, let's just try and get on and perform.

"But then when I came off the field, I was like 'oh my gosh, I am in a World Cup and I have just played my first World Cup game', it was pretty surreal."

Lake credits her return to fitness with turning professional and also believes contracts will pave the way for more women to have families.

"It is tough, but the way the game is going now with professionalism, it really does help.

"You can have everything [medical staff, strength and conditioning] to help you get back into the sport if you need some time away.

"It is only going to get easier for other females in the sport."

Lake will be hoping to be involved when Wales take on Australia in their final group game on Saturday, with victory guaranteeing their place in the quarter-finals.