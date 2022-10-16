Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Michael Hooper has 121 Australia caps

Michael Hooper will return to the Australia squad for the season-ending tour of Europe after taking a break for mental health reasons.

The flanker, 30, withdrew from the Rugby Championship in August, saying he was not in the right "mindset" to play.

He will return for the Tests against Scotland, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales but will not take back the captaincy for now.

Prop James Slipper will continue to lead the Wallabies.

"It's great news from our perspective, he's really excited about travelling and playing," said Australia head coach Dave Rennie.

"We just want him focusing on himself at the moment. Hoops' job is just to come in and just play well but he'll contribute massively in our leadership group as well.

"We'll assess things as we go."

Hooper, who made his Wallabies debut in 2012 and has won 121 caps, last year passed George Gregan's record for most Tests as captain.

Australia face Scotland at Murrayfield on 29 October in their first of five fixtures.