The incident involving Cardiff Rugby players took place at The Grange pub after defeat to South African side Lions

Cardiff Rugby have sanctioned a number of players after a disciplinary panel found them guilty of inappropriate behaviour during a social gathering.

Club officials met managers at a Cardiff pub where it is claimed players threatened staff and threw eggs.

Cardiff have not named the individuals nor what the "varying sanctions" entail but said they expressed "deep remorse".

The club also said that "much of the social media speculation... suggested events that did not take place".

However, Cardiff's statement does not specify which alleged events were correctly reported and those it considers false.

The reported incident at The Grange pub in Grangetown, Cardiff, took place on Saturday, 1 October - 24 hours after the team's 31-18 United Rugby Championship loss to South African side Lions.

It is understood at least two unnamed players were alleged to have been aggressive and made physical threats towards bar manager Dai Dearden.

Reports also alleged that eggs had been brought into the pub and thrown at tables and on the floor.

Following a week-long investigation held by senior executive and board members of Cardiff Rugby, the club released a statement saying: "Cardiff Rugby can confirm a full investigation and disciplinary process has now been completed following allegations around player behaviour in a city pub on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

"All relevant parties were spoken to during the investigation process, which spanned more than a week, and the individuals in question were then interviewed by a disciplinary panel comprising members of the club's board.

"Varying sanctions have been levied against a small number of individual players, who have all expressed their deep remorse. Those impacted by the behaviour have been kept fully abreast of the process and have accepted the outcome.

"While a small number of the squad were found to have behaved in an unacceptable manner, the club would like to stress that much of the social media speculation was incorrect, suggesting events that did not take place and was therefore unfair to a number of individuals.

"The players in question have been reminded of the club's cultural values and their expected conduct both as an employee and public figure. This reminder will also be delivered to the entire squad.

"Cardiff Rugby takes a zero tolerance approach to any form of misconduct on and off the field and offer its apologies to anyone impacted by the players' behaviour.

"The club now consider this matter closed and will be making no further comments."

Management at The Grange pub had no comment to make following the statement by Cardiff Rugby.