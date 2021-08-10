Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Two first-half tries from Gavin Coombes (right) helped Munster lead 17-3 at half-time

United Rugby Championship - Munster v Bulls Munster (17) 31 Tries: Coombes 2, Loughman, Beirne Cons: Carbery 4 Pen: Carbery Bulls (3) 17 Tries: WJ Steenkamp, Kriel Cons: Smith 2 Pen: Goosen

Gavin Coombes scored two tries as Munster bounced back from last week's interpro defeat by Connacht with a 31-17 win over the Bulls at Thomond Park.

Coombes crossed twice in the first half to help the Irish province lead 17-3 at the break.

Jeremy Loughman touched down early in the second half before the Bulls hit back through WJ Steenkamp.

Tadhg Beirne's 61st-minute try secured Munster's bonus point before the Bulls managed a consolation score.

Playing their first game at Thomond Park since April, Munster thought they had an early try when Craig Casey took a quick tap penalty only for the TMO to rule the ball was not grounded.

The Bulls took a 3-0 lead 11 minutes in when Coombes' tackle allowed Johan Goosen to kick between the posts, before Joey Carbery - making his first start at out-half this season - restored parity with a penalty after a period of pressure from the hosts.

Coombes' first try came after 29 minutes with the 24-year-old driving over the line after Dan Goggins had been held up just short of the line by the scrambling Bulls defence.

While the visitors looked to bounce back, the Munster defence held firm before Carbery kicked a 50:22 to give the Irish province the chance to extend their advantage.

From the resulting line-out, Munster used their power to drive towards the line before Coombes touched down beside the posts for his second try of the evening.

Having finished the first half strongly, Munster were gifted a third try just three minutes after the restart when Loughman forced a mistake from Bulls' Chris Smith and crossed, with Carbery's conversion stretching the home side's lead to 21 points.

While Steenkamp's try offered the South African side renewed hope, Munster wrapped up the bonus point through Beirne, although the hosts conceded another soft try when the ball came out of a ruck, allowing Kriel to run unchallenged for 55 metres.

The Bulls pushed for a third try in the closing stages but Munster dug deep to frustrate their visitors as they claimed a second win of the season.

Munster: Daly; Nash, Fekitoa, Goggin, Coombes; Carbery, Casey; Loughman, Scannell, Archer; Kleyn, Edogbo; Beirne, O'Mahony (capt), Coombes.

Replacements: Barron, Kilcoyne, Salanoa, Ahern, O'Donoghue, Murray, Crowley, Hodnett.

Bulls: Arendse; Hendricks, Mapoe, Vorster, Simelane; Goosen, Papier; Matanzima, Wessels, Smith; Steenkamp, Nortje; Coetzee (capt), WJ Steenkamp, Louw.

Replacements: Du Plessis, Smith, Van Rooyen, Vermaak, Van Staden, Burger, Smith, Kriel.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).